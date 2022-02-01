Dancing With the Stars' Sharna Burgess Mourns the Death of Her Dad

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Sharna Burgess is honoring her father after his heartbreaking death.

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced dad Raymond Eric Burgess' passing in an Instagram post on Monday, Jan. 31.

"I'll never be able to find the right words to do this justice," she wrote, "so I'll use the words of someone else." Sharing a quote from writer C.S. Lewis, she added, "'There are far better things ahead than those we leave behind.'"

"I hope with all my heart this is true for you," Sharna continued. "Journey well Dad, may you go with Spirit, courage and love onto your next. Thank you, I love you, I miss you. Raymond Eric Burgess 5/15/1949 - 1/28/2022."

Along with the message, Sharna posted a series of throwback photos of her and her father from her childhood days, including pictures of him helping her blow out her birthday candles, giving her a hug, driving a boat and swimming in the water.