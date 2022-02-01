The View's Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Holocaust Comments

Watch : Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking"

Whoopi Goldberg has issued an apology after saying the Holocaust was "not about race" during a discussion on The View.



During the Jan. 31 episode, the daytime show's co-hosts analyzed the recent decision made by a Tennessee school board to remove Maus, an award-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from an eighth-grade language arts curriculum. Amid the discussion, Goldberg said that the Holocaust was "not about race" adding that "it's about man's inhumanity to man."



Following her comments, Goldberg faced backlash online for her commentary on the subject matter, and later that evening, she shared a statement to social media.



"On today's show, I said the Holocaust is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man," she wrote. "I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people—who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected."



"The Jewish people around the world have and always will have my support and that will never waiver," she added. "I'm sorry for the hurt that I have caused."