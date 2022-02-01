These Harry Styles Yearbook Pics Are the Cutest Things You’ll See All Day

Harry Styles, just let us adore you!
As the British musician celebrates his 28th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 1, you just have to see these resurfaced throwback photos of the "Adore You" singer in all his childhood glory.
In one vintage pic, a toddler-aged Harry beams with a big smile as he wears a blue t-shirt and white vest.
In what appears to be a yearbook photo, the future Grammy-winner poses for the camera wearing a preppy navy sweater with a white collar and clever smirk on his face.
Another silly photo shows Harry, who famously graced the cover of Vogue in November 2020 wearing a Gucci gown, striking a pose while wearing a woman's bra over a soccer jersey.
The undated childhood photos were first shared back in 2010 when Harry was a contestant on X-Factor as a member One Direction.
Harry elaborated on his gender-bending style in the accompanying article to his history-making Vogue cover.
"The people that I looked up to in music—Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John—they're such showmen," he told the fashion magazine. "As a kid, it was completely mind-blowing. Now I'll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don't feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it's like a superhero outfit."
The Dunkirk star continued, "Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away, 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play."
He said when he goes shopping, he sometimes finds himself "looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing. It's like anything—anytime you're putting barriers up in your own life, you're just limiting yourself."
No word on what Harry's girlfriend Olivia Wilde thinks of the sweet throwback pics. The couple, who met on the set of the upcoming thriller film Don't Worry Darling, directed by the 37-year-old Tron: Legacy star, have been going strong since going public with their romance in January 2021.