Watch Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Catch Mila Kunis in the Act of "Breaking" Their Dry January Vow

Cheers to the couple—Ashton Kutcher recently caught his wife, Mila Kunis, celebrating the end of their Dry January a little early. Watch her hilarious reaction below!

Ashton Kutcher just spilled some tea booze about Mila Kunis.

On Monday, Jan. 31, the 43-year-old actor shared a humorous video of his wife prematurely celebrating the end of Dry January, jokingly calling her out for having a cocktail before the last day of the month is over. A stickler for the rules, Ashton noted in the beginning of a 44-second clip shared to his Instagram, "It's still Dry January."

The Punk'd host went on to explain that he and Mila, 38, had made a goal to not have alcohol in January, before panning the camera over to reveal the Bad Moms actress making a drink at their home. He told viewers, "I think she's breaking Dry January right now."

"What are you doing?" Ashton then asked Mila, to which she sheepishly replied with a laugh, "Nothing."

When the Two and a Half Men alum pressed further, asking Mila what she was doing by the bar, she caved and confessed, "I'm making a cocktail."

As Ashton pointed out, "Baby, it's still Dry January." That prompted Mila to quip, "I work off the lunar calendar, so it's 'Wet February' for me right now."

She added, "Don't worry about it!"

 

The witty exchange comes three months after Mila publicly teased Ashton for the "stupid" diet he went on while preparing to play the titular role in 2013's Jobs. While fact-checking her husband's previous claims that he drank a mass amount of carrot juice to get into the character of Steve Jobs, the Four Good Days star revealed during the Oct. 28 episode of Hot Ones, "He's downplaying it."

"He was dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. It's so stupid," Mila shared. "We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis. So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb."

Maybe Ashton will choose wine to end his Dry January then?

