The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 4 of Clayton Echard's Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This episode of The Bachelor started out with a shrimp-focused argument. Clayton Echard was so thrown off by Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan's shrimp-related fight that he decided to cancel the cocktail party (insert a "shrimp cocktail" joke here). Clayton didn't end up mingling with the ladies at a cocktail party, but we did get to see those showstopping outfits at the rose ceremony.

As per usual, there's no shortage on drama or great clothes. One of the best parts about the start of a new season is that there are tons of fashion moments because there are so many women on the show. If you watch TV, wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details.