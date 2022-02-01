All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy Until Her Baby Bump Reveal

Always one to make an entrance, Rihanna surprised fans on Jan. 31 by revealing her baby bump. Take a look at how the fashionista pulled it off, as she prepares for her first child with A$AP Rocky.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 01, 2022 2:13 AMTags
BabiesRihannaGalleriesCouplesCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna Is PREGNANT & Baring Her Bump: See Pics!

Rihanna clearly had love on the brain this week!

The 33-year-old superstar revealed she's expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, posing for a glitzy photo shoot with her partner in New York over the weekend.

On Monday, Jan. 31, the cat was out of the bag when RiRi unveiled her gorgeous maternity photos, in which she wore a vintage pink Chanel puffer coat (now selling for nearly $11,000) and Christian LaCroix cross broach (on the resale market for $5,500). In one sweet pic, the 33-year-old rapper is seen giving her a kiss on the forehead as they prepare to become first-time parents.

Photos of her growing baby bump came as a surprise to her beloved fans, in part because the singer has been spotted out and about for the past several months before announcing her happy news. Over the last few weeks, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen enjoying their time in NYC with him hitting the studio to work on new music. 

photos
Pregnant Rihanna Debuts Baby Bump

So, how did she pull off the big reveal? When you're Rihanna and have the closet of our dreams, anything is possible. 

Keep scrolling to see all of Rihanna's maternity fashion and how she managed to keep her pregnancy a secret all this time. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Sept. 13

Rihanna slayed the 2021 Met Gala in a loose, black ensemble by designer Demna Gvasalia.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Sept. 22

While attending her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 show in Los Angeles, she smiled in a chartreuse outfit with a bit of bling.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Sept. 24

It was a T-shirt and jeans kind of day when RiRi was spotted leaving Pier59 Studios in New York.

BACKGRID
Oct. 27

Rihanna held a fluffy pink in front of her body during a dinner outing at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
Nov. 7

Red hot! The "Love on the Brain" artist posed in a crimson mini dress and oversized coat while supporting A$AP Rocky at ComplexCON in Long Beach, Calif.

Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images
Nov. 30

RiRi kept her hands clasped together during her trip to Bridgetown, Barbados last fall. She donned an orange slip dress for a ceremony in her homeland.

@246PAPS / BACKGRID
Nov. 30

She had a layered look, thanks to this white dress and buttoned blazer, while accepting her National Hero award in Barbados.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Dec. 3

Red, white and blue through and through! RiRi fiercely posed in bright blue boots, a pair of sunglasses and a baggy puffer jacket when she and A$AP Rocky stopped by a Basquiat exhibit in New York.

Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com
Dec. 6

Over the shoulder chic? The musician carried a Gucci purse along with matching peachy trousers and an oversized jacket, slung over one shoulder. She joined the rapper for dinner at Cipriani in NYC.

Roger / BACKGRID
Jan. 11

No one can pull off sweats like Rihanna, who looked cozy when heading to Nobu in West Hollywood with A$AP Rocky at the start of the new year.

VEGAN / BACKGRID
Jan. 12

Rihanna opted for a hooded puffer vest while sharing a meal with her boyfriend at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

PapCulture / BACKGRID
Jan. 16

The couple enjoyed dinner before going to the recording studio, with RiRi sporting ripped jeans, a blue top and a green bomber jacket.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Jan. 19

All leather everything. The duo left a restaurant in Manhattan while trying to avoid the cameras.

RiSap / BACKGRID
Jan. 21

For a day out in NYC, the "We Found Love" vocalist piled on layers of black clothing. 

North Woods / BACKGRID
Jan. 22

She kept it sporty with a jersey-style top, red jacket, pair of thick gloves and baseball cap as she headed to Peasant, an Italian restaurant in New York, with A$AP Rocky.

BACKGRID
Jan. 25

RiRi was seen picking up dinner in this bold ensemble, featuring pops of orange.

North Woods / BACKGRID
Jan. 25

Rihanna was covered head to toe in a blue monochrome outfit with her hair pulled back.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jan. 26

This camo queen paired an army-print pant with an orange, fuzzy-trimmed coat while visiting Flight Club in the Big Apple.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Jan. 27

Rihanna covered up with a statement-making, black-and-white shawl during this NYC outing.

North Woods / BACKGRID
Jan. 28

Just three days before sharing her pregnancy news with the world, RiRi wore this baggy black Celine jacket and Vans sneakers. The occasion? She was shopping at Tiffany & Co. 

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

2

All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy Until Her Baby Bump Reveal

3

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Welcome First Baby

4
Exclusive

What Kristen Bell Was Really Drinking in Woman in the House

5

A Status Update on the Couples of Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Latest News

Julia Roberts Makes Rare Comment About Husband Danny Moder

All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy Until Her Baby Bump Reveal

The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead at 31

Zac Efron Looks Unrecognizable in Gritty Teaser for New Role

Update!

8 Things to Know About Jack Schlossberg, JFK's Only Grandson

Kathie Lee Gifford Praises Hoda Kotb for Handling Breakup With "Grace"

See Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Step Out for a Stylish Date Night