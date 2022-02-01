Kathie Lee Gifford Praises Hoda Kotb for Handling Joel Schiffman Breakup With "Grace and Kindness"

In a supportive social media comment, Kathie Lee Gifford complimented her former Today co-host for handling a “difficult and painful decision” with care. “I love you,” she wrote.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 01, 2022 12:29 AMTags
BreakupsCouplesCelebritiesHoda KotbKathie Lee Gifford
Watch: Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Biggest Fear - Just The Sip

It's a Funday Monday Hoda Kotb never wanted to experience. 

On Jan. 31, the Today show co-host confirmed her breakup from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she told co-host Jenna Bush Hager. "So, we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends."

While Hoda's announcement was met with surprise from some viewers, many were quick to offer support to the talk-show host—including her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford

Commenting on a Today Instagram post, Kathie Lee wrote, "My darling Hoda, I am truly so proud of the way you have handled a very difficult and painful decision. As usual, you did it with grace and kindness."

photos
Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids

The couple—who has been together since 2013 and has two daughters including Hope, 2, and Haley, 4—made the decision to split after more than 8 years together. 

Mike Smith/NBC)

Kathie Lee added, "May God Bless you and your precious girls and Joel as wall as you continue down this thing called life. I love you."

According to Hoda, nothing dramatic happened. Instead, she explained that some relationships "are meant to be there for a reason, for a season or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

"I think a lot of women know what this feels like in this moment, to be changing course in life," Hoda shared. "And I feel really brave in this moment, I really do, which is sort of a strange feeling to feel. But sometimes in your life, you just have to say the truth."

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

2

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Welcome First Baby

3
Exclusive

What Kristen Bell Was Really Drinking in Woman in the House

Soon after her announcement, Hoda's closest friends offered words of encouragement online.

Ina Garten wrote, "Sending you lots of love Hoda. You're surrounded by people you love so you'll always be good." Bobbie Thomas added, "Love you soo much @HodaKotb. Your grace and kindness is beyond." 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

