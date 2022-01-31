Hailey Bieber Shares Her Recipe for "Very Very Yum" Pizza Toast

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking for an afternoon snack that's both tasty and super easy to make? Thanks to Hailey Bieber, we've got a "very very yum" recipe you're going to love. Hailey recently posted a video on TikTok sharing her "quick, easy" recipe for "Pizza Toast," and we're over here drooling over how delicious it looks.
The recipe really is as simple as she says it is. It starts with sliced sourdough bread that gets buttered on both sides. Put a little truffle oil on top, pop it onto the griddle and let it cook until it's golden brown. Then comes all the good stuff like "burrattttaaaa," sliced tomatoes dressed in olive oil, lemon and salt, warm marinara, and a little more truffle oil "cause...truffle." Once you have all your toppings, put it in the toaster oven for 375 degrees.
Be sure to check out the video to see how she puts it all together. We've rounded up some things you might need to make Hailey's easy pizza toast. Check those out below.
Carbone Marinara Pasta Sauce - 4 Pack
Truth be told, you can use any marinara sauce you want but this marinara sauce from Carbone was the one Hailey used in the video. You can get a pack of four jars from Amazon for $40.
Lodge Round Cast Iron Griddle
Before you get fancy with the pizza toppings, make your bread of choice golden brown in this cast iron griddle. In addition to pizza toast, you can use this to make pancakes, quesadillas and more. Right now it's on sale for $18.
Nordic Ware Compact Ovenware Baking Sheet
If you need a baking sheet to put your pizza toast on, this compact baking sheet from Nordic Ware is a great option. It has a non-stick finish so it's easy to clean, and it's perfectly sized to fit toaster ovens.
COMFEE Toaster Oven
Amazon has a ton of great toaster ovens that won't break the bank. The Comfee 3-in-1 toaster oven can bake, toast and broil. It's great for smaller spaces, but is still large enough to heat four slices of toast, 12 cookies, 6 muffins, or a nine-inch pizza. It has over 3,800 five-star Amazon reviews and shoppers say it's easy to operate, does its job well and is a great value overall.
Hamilton Beach Easy Reach With Roll-Top Door Toaster Oven
If you don't like the big boxy look of most toaster ovens, this roll-top door toaster oven from Hamilton Beach may be for you. Like the above, it can fit up to four slices of toast and a nine-inch pizza. You can bake, broil and toast, and the way it's designed makes it super easy to remove food. It has nearly 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and multiple shoppers recommend this for smaller kitchens.
Deiss PRO Lemon Zester & Heavy Duty Cheese Grater
Lastly, you'll need a solid cheese grater to top your pizza toast with all the cheese. This hand grater from Deiss was designed with a non-slip handle for comfort and safety. It can be used on everything from cheese and lemon to oranges and chocolate. It's an Amazon best-seller with over 20,000 five-star reviews. According to one reviewer, it's an excellent tool that makes all the difference.
