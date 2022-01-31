Hailey Bieber Shares Her Recipe for "Very Very Yum" Pizza Toast

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking for an afternoon snack that's both tasty and super easy to make? Thanks to Hailey Bieber, we've got a "very very yum" recipe you're going to love. Hailey recently posted a video on TikTok sharing her "quick, easy" recipe for "Pizza Toast," and we're over here drooling over how delicious it looks.

The recipe really is as simple as she says it is. It starts with sliced sourdough bread that gets buttered on both sides. Put a little truffle oil on top, pop it onto the griddle and let it cook until it's golden brown. Then comes all the good stuff like "burrattttaaaa," sliced tomatoes dressed in olive oil, lemon and salt, warm marinara, and a little more truffle oil "cause...truffle." Once you have all your toppings, put it in the toaster oven for 375 degrees.

Be sure to check out the video to see how she puts it all together. We've rounded up some things you might need to make Hailey's easy pizza toast. Check those out below.