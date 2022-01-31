Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Demi Lovato, Blake Lively, Cher, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae, Bella Hadid, Shay Mitchell, Sofia Richie, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Zoe, Kandi Burruss, Alexia Echevarria, Lala Kent, Dorit Kemsley, Tia Mowry, Sam Asghari, Lisa Barlow,
We decided to take a look back at this past month to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Kendall Jenner shared, "If we're on the topic of beauty, I have this lip mask. It's really shiny and pretty when you put it on. It also feels really nice. I love having this on me."
Kendall isn't the only celeb who loves this lip mask. Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Drew Sidora, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Alexia Echevarria, and Hannah Ann Sluss have mentioned this one in their beauty must-have roundups.
You can wear this all day long to have beautiful, hydrated lips. It has 765K "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Demi Wand by Demi Lovato x Bellesa
Demi Lovato collaborated with Bellesa to create the Demi Wand Vibrator. The star said, "There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands. We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings - it's time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms."
The Demi Wand by Demi Lovato x Bellesa is a wand vibrator that uses the most cutting edge technology. The Demi Wand has eight different vibration modes and it's Bellesa's smallest and quietest wand vibrator ever. The best part is that it comes with a storage case that also charges your wand at the same time. It's 100% waterproof (i.e. your bathtub is calling) and it's available in two colors, yellow and beige.
Honor by Thrity Umrigar
In her January 2022 book recommendation, Reese Witherspoon said, "I read so many beautiful books over the holiday and am excited to share one that really stuck with me."
She shared that the book is "about an Indian-American journalist named Smita who returns to India on assignment. The story she's covering is an emotionally riddled one that utilizes the lives of characters to portray the cultural realities of India, both new and old. Her experiences lift the veil on the complexities of journalism and leave Smita questioning her boundaries as a reporter. Complex and unfiltered, these are the type of characters that stick with you long after you turn the pages."
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Cher wore the UGG Classic Mini II Boot in her recent campaign for the brand. Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have been spotted in the "It" shoe of the moment as well.
These come in so many colors and they also have a lot of love from Amazon shoppers, with 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Hidden-Pocket Leggings
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton and Garcelle Beauvais have been spotted in these super affordable leggings from Old Navy. Kathy's daughter Nicky Hilton has Old Navy leggings too.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
There are so many celebs who have the timeless Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, including Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Shay Mitchell, Sofia Richie, and Hailey Bieber. This is a recommendation that will never go out of style
Betty Buzz Ginger Beer (4-Pack)
These ginger beers are from Blake Lively's line of non-alcoholic beverages, Betty Buzz, which we included in our Dry January roundup.
Hers The Complete Hair Kit
Jennifer Lopez uses this complete hair kit, which has shampoo, conditioner, and Minoxidil drops. The combination helps treat damaged hair and improve the look of hair.
A shopper said, "Almost instantly I noticed my hair was no longer falling out and not only did I notice but others did as well. My husband in fact commented that my hair looked fuller and what was I doing differently? My hair had long lost it's luscious curls and had just turned frizzy and brittle along with the hair loss. After just one wash and condition and using the minoxidil drops my beautiful curls were back! Along with my curls my confidence also came back, boy what a difference. I can even now let my hair air dry if I want and my curls will remain. I haven't been able to do this in forever! I feel 10+ years younger and pretty again. I hated my hair before because I could never get it to curl and it was just a frizzy mess. I am so happy with these products I have already re-ordered and signed up for automatic monthly delivery of the entire kit!"
Jonmonsm Car Vacuum
Sam Asghari said, "This is the most-needed item that I've ever needed throughout my life, ever since I started driving. This item allows you to keep your car clean in between car washes. No man ever goes out to buy themselves this. This is could be a cool gift and every man needs it. It's a car vacuum. It's super cool, clean, small, and convenient to keep anywhere. It's amazing. It comes with different attachments. It gets in between the seats, the cupholder, and everywhere you want for just $40. I'm telling you, if somebody got me this vs. a super expensive luxury item, I would be more stoked about this."
"It looks like $200-$300 item, but it's just $40. Keep your car clean in between car wash visits or right before you go to pick someone up if you don't want to be embarrassed by a messy car. Trust me, whoever you buy this for is going to use it. It comes with a case and a charger. It's wireless and super convenient. It can vacuum up Cheetos. They always fall in between the seats. It's extremely compact and practical."
"It has a crazy amount of battery life too. You can even use it outside of your car on your keyboard or in backpacks or gym bags."
Bala Bangles- Set of 2 (1lb or 2lbs)- Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights for Yoga, Dance, Barre, Pilates, Cardio, Aerobics, Walking
Kandi Burruss said, "This is something I truly like. These are wrist weights. Have you tried those? Listen, my mom wakes up and does arm exercises. You know how we always complain about our arms. Keep these on even when you're just walking or for exercising. You can use these on your ankles as well. You can adjust them to be from 1 pound to 2 pounds. They are a great workout, especially since people are not really into going to the gym right now. People don't want to be around as many people these days. These are great if you don't necessarily want to go to a public gym. These are a must-have."
There are 9 colors to choose from. These weights have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Degol Skipping Rope With Ball Bearings Rapid Speed Jump Rope Cable and 6' Memory Foam Handles
Tia Mowry told E! News, "My current favorite activity is jumping rope. I got really into it while I was in Canada shooting my Lifetime movie Miracle in Motor City and I haven't put it down since."
This jump rope has 31,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies in Black- 100% Pure 22 Momme Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (Set of 6)
"This is a hair tie. It's a little, silk hair tie. I guess it's better for your hair and it doesn't pull or break your hair as much as a rubber band would," Kendall Jenner explained.
These are available in multiple colors and they have $1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 72K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Fans-One Electric Shaker Bottle
Sam Asghari declared, "This is the coolest invention. It is an electric shaker. To be honest with you, this is the best gift. I have ten of these because I use different ones in between washing others or I use some of them for different supplements. It shakes and blends whatever you have inside. I usually use this for protein shakes. It blends it all within 15-20 seconds. This is a great gift for anyone who's into fitness or even if you're working at the office and just want to blend something."
"Any man who works out needs this thing right here. It's the coolest thing. This is a great one because it doesn't leak at all. It's sealed. This is a great gift. It's super sleek, expensive-looking, and it's only $32. Get it for yourself."
Living Proof Restore Repair Leave-In
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher said, "I love this leave-in conditioner. It really just helps hydrate damaged hair. It makes your hair stronger so it stays soft and smooth with less breakage. This is really good to prevent split ends and dead ends."
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
In her list of winter favorites, Kyle Richards shared, "I get a lot of questions about my skincare and it's something that's very very important to me. This is the Nano Steamer. It is a steamer for your face if you want to do a facial. This is one of my favorite, favorite things, guys, especially during this time of year. You can also use it as a humidifier. Sometimes, I just use it to keep my skin hydrated. I will have it right where it hits my face while I sleep. It really makes a big difference in your skin. It also comes with these little skincare tools."
Lisa Barlow included this in her recent Amazon roundup too, remarking, "I need to have a facial steamer. This is something you can use three to four times a week if you have time. This one comes with all the things you need to get your skin amazing, like a hairband and extraction tools."
This facial steamer has 23,300+ 5-star reviews.
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Makeup Blender
The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria used the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Makeup Blender during a recent episode. Instead of spending $20+ on makeup sponges, you can get this set of 2 for just $8. This makeup application sponge has a devoted following with 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, praising the product for its excellent quality and price.
It has 5,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews and you can even get a buy one, get one for 50% off deal when you shop at Ulta.
Use this to apply and blend foundation, concealer, and moisturizer. Dampen the sponge for dew finish or use a dry sponge for a more matte look. This sponge has a rounded edge that's great for blending, a flat edge for contouring, and a pointed tip for concealing.
Zaful Women's Fashion Long Sleeve Lapel Half Zip Plain Faux Fur Sweatshirt
"It's very cute. It's great for working out, if you want to run without something too heavy it keeps you warm. I like it and you can wear it outside of working out," Kandi Burruss said.
There are 22 colors and patterns to choose from. The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher also has this soft pullover. JoJo said, "I love this little zip-up. It's an easy throw-on. So many of my loungewear, cozy pieces I get from Amazon. It has a really pretty texture on it. Isn't that cute with the nice elastic at the waistline? It's not itchy at all. It's actually so soft and the inside has a fleece-like lining."
Tula Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
JoJo Fletcher said, "I have this cooling eye balm. It's become a favorite thing of mine to toss in my bag any time I'm traveling. I just put it under my eye and it brightens, giving this nice, refreshed feeling. I love to have this with me. It's cooling, it's brightening, and it's easy to take with you."
This eye balm has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women's Plaid Shirts
"This is cute. This is amazing. I'm into tans, neutrals, and browns because you can rock it with anything. This is definitely a must-have because it's cozy, but you can make it cool. You can throw it on with a little pump or a sneaker. This is something I'm obsessed with and it comes in a bunch of different colors," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared in her roundup of Amazon recommendations.
Massage Gun Deep Tissue, Quiet Percussion Muscle Back Neck Head Body Shoulder
"This is a very good gift, an amazing gift. It's super cheap. It is a massage gun. This is a great item. Honestly, to me it's the same as a Theragun. Theragun is like $500 and this thing is $50 and it does the same thing. And it's actually cooler-looking, to be honest with you. This is honestly an amazing gift. I'm going to buy like ten of these and every time I need to gift somebody something, I'll just give this."
"This has so many reviews and they're all good. The cool thing about this is that there are many speeds. Most people don't have time to get one-hour massages. They just want to roll something out and treat a sore area. This has different head attachments to target different areas."
"Buy this for yourself. You deserve a gift for yourself." This massager has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bottega Veneta Jodie Teen Intrecciato Napa Shoulder Bag
"This is a Bottega bag. It fits everything that I need and some. So, I love this bag," Kendall Jenner shared.
Xiangniu Knotted Women Handbag Pu Leather
If Bottega Veneta isn't in your desired price range, check out this woven bag from Amazon. It's just $35.
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Antipollution Sunshine Serum
"These bronzing drops are a go-to staple of mine to have in my makeup bag. It doesn't matter if it's summer or winter, these give your skin such a pretty, sunkissed glow. I put it along my cheekbones and my forehead. It gives a really pretty, bronzed glow. I've used these drops for years. I'm a big fan," JoJo Fletcher shared in her list of winter essentials.
Kissio Lip Plumper Set
Kyle Richards explained, "This is a lip plumper and a lip care serum. Exfoliating your lips and wearing a lip serum makes a big difference. This is a great product, not only for hydrating the lps, but also for plumping them."
This set has two different products. Use the Minty one at night as a sleeping lip mask that softens and smooths your lips. Use the Ginger during the day to instantly plump up your lips. This set has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3 Pack Womens Leggings-No See-Through High Waisted Tummy Control
Kandi Burruss shared, "You get three in a pack. These are some great leggings. Just buy them all. These are perfect and easy. I wear them with other things aside from workout clothes."
Amazon has a few many three-packs to choose from with different color combinations. This best-selling set has 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cushionaire Women's Sasha Slip on Chelsea Boot +Memory Foam
Lala Kent said, "Everyone needs a Chelsea boot in every color. I die for these. I'm into anything that's so chunky these days."
These are a number one new Amazon release and they are also available in four additional colors. JoJo Fletcher recommended these too in her list of Amazon Winter must-haves.
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Masks with Volcanic Cluster
Dorit Kemsley told E! News, "This new year, I want to take more time for self care, so I'm putting aside time each evening after the kids go to sleep for my skin care routine!"
As someone else who has this face mask, I love it to reduce the look of pores, absorbs sebum, and evens out your skin's texture. It has 38.6K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kalifano Selenite Heart Worry Stone With Healing & Calming Effects
Kendall Jenner shared, "My selenite crystal is in a shape of a heart. It protects you from negative energy and brings you loving energy. I love having my crystal on me."
We found this one on Amazon for just $17 at Amazon. There are multiple colors to choose from.
Oegteis Survival Kit 28 Items in 1- Gifts for Men, Dad, Husband, Teenage Boy
"Every man needs this. It has a little flashlight in a kit full of random things you might need throughout your life. I go camping a lot, so I use this. It's just a super cool convenient thing and it's an awesome gift. In my friend's wedding, I was the best man, so I got one of these for each of the groomsmen. It's a survival kit-type thing and you get a lot for this price," Sam Asghari said.
This set has a compass, flashlight, blanket, bottle clip, spork, fishing tools, screwdriver, and more outdoor essentials, for a total of 28 different items.
Mangopop Women’s Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Kyle Richards said, "Here is a great, classic bodysuit. A white bodysuit goes with pants, jeans, a mini, skirt leather pants. It's a nice, light fabric that looks really pretty and forms to your body. It's comfortable. This is a great staple to have and you can wear this year-round."
This bodysuit has 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 20 colors. Lisa Barlow recommends it too, remarking, "I love turtlenecks because they look clean. You want a very simple, chic look. You want to make sure that if you don't know what to wear, that you just have a turtleneck and jeans around. You will always look timeless. I love this one and it comes in many colors."
Orolay Women’s Fleece Down Coat Thickened Winter Puffer Down Jacket
Kyle Richards shared, "I am in love with this jacket. Everyone loves this. It's a really big seller. It's so cute. The pockets are amazing." This best-selling coat comes in many colors and it has 14,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This coat has also been recommended by Lala Kent, JoJo Fletcher, Paige DeSorbo, and Ashley Iaconetti.
BDSX Large Puffer Tote Bag
"This is a large puffer tote. I love this. So cute! Look at all the colors this comes in. This is a great gift," Kyle Richards said.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Lisa Barlow shared, "Every girl needs to have a jade roller. These are amazing to get all the puffiness out. I can't live without these. Get yourself a jade roller. You won't be sorry. I absolutely love it."
E! shopping editors love this set, which has also been recommended by Kyle Richards and Cassie Randolph. This set has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
