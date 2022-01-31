Alyssa Scott Speaks Out After Nick Cannon Announces Bre Tiesi's Pregnancy

Amid news that Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child, Alyssa Scott, whose 5-month-old son with the actor died from brain cancer in December, issued a statement saying that she "will not judge."

Alyssa Scott is making her voice heard.

After news broke that Nick Cannon is expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi, Alyssa—whose 5-month-old son with the Wild 'N Out star, Zen, died from brain cancer in December—took to social media to release a statement. "I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the last course of these last few months," she began. "I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most."

The model went on to note, "It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself."

"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace," she continued. "I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me."

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

On her Instagram Stories, Alyssa also shared that she and Nick "knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited. We knew he would not make it to see 6 months."

"I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most. I know we were fully present and with him in these moments," she wrote alongside a photo of Zen. "We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy."

Nick first shared the heartbreaking news of Zen's passing during the Dec. 7 episode of his eponymous daytime talk show. According to the 41-year-old comedian, the infant had been diagnosed with a "pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor," and he and Alyssa took Zen to the beach as one of the final things they did as a family before his passing

Saying that he held his son "for the last time" during that outing, Nick recalled of the moment, "Not only did we get to see the sunrise, but we got to see the sunset too."

During the Jan. 31 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the actor announced that he was expecting a child with Bre but had previously held off on sharing the news to "respect the grieving process with Alyssa." He explained that he felt the need to confirm the pregnancy after photos of him and Bre attending a baby shower surfaced over the weekend.

"I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off," Nick said. "Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family."

Nick is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

When asked if he is done having kids, Nick shared on the latest episode of his talk show that he wants "as many children as I can helpfully provide for."

"I love children. I love my children," he added. "I want to be the best father I can possibly be but I'm not counting out never having more children. So, again, I love all of my children and can we stop talking about me?!"

Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins in April 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Golden Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, in February 2017.

Moroccan and Monroe meet baby Golden

Golden appears with his dad, the star's twins with Mariah Carey, and his grandmother in March 2017.

Powerful Queen Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's daughter in December 2020.

Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

Model and influencer Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys in June 2021.

Zen S. Cannon

On Dec. 7, just five months after Alyssa Scott gave birth, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away after a battle with brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said while addressing the audience of his show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

