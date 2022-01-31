Why Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Is Asking Fans Not to Share Opinions on Her Body

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Dear Readers, Nicola Coughlan has kindly requested you refrain from making remarks about her body.

The Irish actress, who portrays Penelope Featherington on Netflix's steamy period drama series Bridgerton, took to Twitter asking fans to stop dishing out their opinions about her body.

She tweeted in Jan. 30, "Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don't share it with me."

Nicola, 35, explained the reasoning behind her decision, writing, "Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it's really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day."

She added, "If you have an opinion about me that's ok, I understand I'm on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly."