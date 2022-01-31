Why Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Is Asking Fans Not to Share Opinions on Her Body

Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix seriesBridgerton, is speaking out about fans and critics commenting on her body.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jan 31, 2022 9:50 PMTags
TwitterBody ImageBridgerton
Watch: "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Dear Readers, Nicola Coughlan has kindly requested you refrain from making remarks about her body.

The Irish actress, who portrays Penelope Featherington on Netflix's steamy period drama series Bridgerton, took to Twitter asking fans to stop dishing out their opinions about her body.

She tweeted in Jan. 30, "Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don't share it with me."

Nicola, 35, explained the reasoning behind her decision, writing, "Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it's really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day."

She added, "If you have an opinion about me that's ok, I understand I'm on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly."

photos
Stars' Best Body Positive Quotes

Along with her plea, Nicola, who also stars in Netflix's 1990s-set hit Derry Girls, posted a mirror selfie in which she's seen wearing a colorful floral top with a Peter-Pan collar.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Fans quickly came to the actress' defense and praised her for speaking out against bodyshaming. One fan commented, "Thank you for being real, being honest, being yourself."

Another fan tweeted back, "You are so talented and gorgeous that I can't believe anyone could have anything else to say!"

This isn't the first time Nicola has addressed the issue. In 2018 she wrote an op-ed for The Guardian titled, "Critics, judge me for my work in Derry Girls and on the stage, not on my body." In the powerful piece, she recalled feeling hurt while starring in the play The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

2

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

3

See All the Photos of Rihanna Debuting Her Baby Bump

"The first review I saw had just this to say of my performance: ‘Nicola Coughlan as Joyce Emily, the kind of overweight little girl who will always become the butt of her fellows' immature humour,'" she wrote. "Everything I'd done to create my character had been reduced to a hurtful word and casual comment on my appearance."

 

Back in March, after she was referred to as "the fat girl from Bridgerton" in a cruel social media comment, Nicola aired her frustration in a series of tweets.

"Can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when it completely irrelevant," she wrote. "Every time I'm asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I'm not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

She continued, "It's so reductive to women when we're making great strides for diversity in the arts, but questions like that just pull us backwards. Also, and I mean this in the nicest way ah possible, I'm not a body positivity activist, I'm an actor I would lose or gain weight if an important role requirement. My body is the tool I use to tell stories, not what I define myself by."

Nicola, who is currently gearing up for Bridgerton's second season premiere on March 25, concluded her statement by wishing that her body was never discussed again.

"It would really love to never be asked about it in an interview again, also I have so many other things I love to talk about, I'm Irish so I can talk till the cows come home."

 

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

2

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

3

See All the Photos of Rihanna Debuting Her Baby Bump

4

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Welcome First Baby

5

Nick Cannon Hosts Baby Shower For Pregnant Bre Tiesi

Latest News

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

Why Nicola Coughlan Is Asking Fans Not to Comment on Her Body

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Welcome First Baby

17 Amazon Bestsellers E! Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough Of This Month

How Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin's Lives Changed After Welcoming Baby

Disney's Double Teamed Stars Annie and Poppi Finally Reunite

Exclusive

Jonathan Van Ness Has a Great Idea for Getting Curious Season 2