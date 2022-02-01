How Sebastián Yatra's Big Heart Helped Him Become One of Latin Music's Most Beloved Stars

Watch : Sebastian Yatra Gets Real About "Dharma" Album

Sebastián Yatra is feeling a lot of emotions these days.

Yes, he's pumped to kick off a massive headlining world tour in just a few short weeks. And yes, he's flattered to hear rumors that he may be very close to an Oscar nomination thanks to his song in the Disney film Encanto.

But while talking to E! News about his third album, Dharma, which debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's US & Global album debut charts, the Latin music superstar admitted that the joys of his professional work are only one aspect of his life.

"I have excitement for the album to come out but at the same time, I also have my personal life and other things that I'm going through," Sebastián exclusively shared with E! News. "There are other things on my mind and in my heart as well that I'm going through in all these different aspects of life."

With that in mind, the 27-year-old Miami resident decided to make an album that was "very honest" about all the emotions he was feeling. And instead of sticking to one genre of music, Sebastián chose to flip the script.