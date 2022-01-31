Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jared Haibon

Near, far, wherever you are, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon want you to know they've officially become parents.
The Bachelor Nation pair welcomed son Dawson—as in Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character Jack, not the one from the creek.
On Monday, Jan. 31, Jared shared on Instagram that their baby had arrived, saying, "Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother."
He added, "He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!"
The Bachelor in Paradise stars announced the pregnancy in July and revealed the next month that they were expecting a baby boy. "Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th!" Ashley wrote in the original Instagram post. "We're are very excited for that day to come! It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!"
Throughout the pregnancy, the couple continued to update fans on how they were preparing for their child's arrival. From listing their product picks to sharing photos from the baby shower, Ashley and Jared kept their followers in the loop. Ashley also posted bump pics and teased their firstborn's name, noting his moniker is based on one of her passions.
"It's exciting news, so we were happy to talk about it," Jared told E! News in August. "It helped cement that 'fatherly' feeling and made me look forward to all of the milestones coming up. Putting together the car seat and the bassinet was one of the first times that I felt really connected with our future kid and it made me so happy. Picking out clothes made me so happy and I felt 'this is getting more and more real.'"
Ashley also addressed the ups and down of pregnancy, writing on Instagram it's "not often picture pleasant."
"I'm certainly nowhere close to the glowing stereotype of a pregnant woman, but I never imagined myself being that either," she wrote in a September post. "I wake up in wet sheets from night sweats daily… the constipation is gnarly…the acne has my self-confidence down (and no, it's not my prenatal. I take one without biotin intentionally)…the congestion and post-nasal drip is disgusting and often nausea-inducing…I'm still pretty adverse to most liquids in hydrating amounts…but I'm so thankful my level of comfortability is improving and that the baby boy in my belly is doing well."
Fans met Ashley on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and Jared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette in 2015. Later that year, they went on to appear on season two of Bachelor in Paradise and starred on the show again in 2016, kicking off their relationship, truly one of the most dramatic in the series' history.
Afterwards, they continued to look for love within the franchise (her going on The Bachelor Winter Games and him appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Australia) but stayed friends. It wasn't until 2018 that they decided to give their relationship another shot, and got engaged later that year during a guest appearance on the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Jared and Ashley then tied the knot in 2019.
"He is my person," she told Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins on a 2018 episode of iHeartRadio's The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "He is my soul mate."