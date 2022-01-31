Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jared Haibon

Watch : "Bachelor In Paradise" Star Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant

Near, far, wherever you are, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon want you to know they've officially become parents.

The Bachelor Nation pair welcomed son Dawson—as in Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character Jack, not the one from the creek.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Jared shared on Instagram that their baby had arrived, saying, "Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother."

He added, "He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!"

The Bachelor in Paradise stars announced the pregnancy in July and revealed the next month that they were expecting a baby boy. "Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th!" Ashley wrote in the original Instagram post. "We're are very excited for that day to come! It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!"