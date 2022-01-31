17 Amazon Bestsellers E! Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough of This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Can you believe we reached the end of January? We were starting to think the month would never end.

Although it was certainly an action-packed start to 2022, we attribute our sanity to our recent Amazon buys because nothing can give you a serotonin boost quite like seeing an Amazon package at your doorstep. Plus, we love getting to share our favorite finds with E! shoppers!

Over the past month, we featured a bunch of top-rated Amazon products like affordable teddy jackets, viral TikTok makeup cleaners, budget-friendly skincare and deals on KN95 masks to help you start off 2022 on the right foot—and you all really liked them.

In case you missed our love letters to our favorite Amazon finds, we rounded up the top 17 products E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month, so you can get a mood-boosting mail delivery this week!