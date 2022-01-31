17 Amazon Bestsellers E! Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough of This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Can you believe we reached the end of January? We were starting to think the month would never end.
Although it was certainly an action-packed start to 2022, we attribute our sanity to our recent Amazon buys because nothing can give you a serotonin boost quite like seeing an Amazon package at your doorstep. Plus, we love getting to share our favorite finds with E! shoppers!
Over the past month, we featured a bunch of top-rated Amazon products like affordable teddy jackets, viral TikTok makeup cleaners, budget-friendly skincare and deals on KN95 masks to help you start off 2022 on the right foot—and you all really liked them.
In case you missed our love letters to our favorite Amazon finds, we rounded up the top 17 products E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month, so you can get a mood-boosting mail delivery this week!
Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Get hydrated, plump skin with the help of this 100% pure hyaluronic acid serum that also works to reduce dark spots and wrinkles. Also, can we just talk about how this serum is only $13 and it has 25,000 five-star reviews?!
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants
You can never have too many workout pants, especially ones that have pockets! These top-rated joggers are made with premium material to reduce chafing, plus they have a compressive waistband that works to accentuate curves and not make you feel uncomfortable during your sweat session. Fun fact: They have 58,400 five-star reviews.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Available in 10 colors, this magical can opener will save you space, time and frustration when opening a can of soup or beans! It's perfect for those with injuries, arthritis or weak hands. All you have to do is position it on the top of your can, press the button and let it work its magic. Oh, and it has about 34,400 five-star reviews in case you need extra convincing.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Hydration is key during the colder months! This moisture-recharging gel mask works while you sleep to provide skin with lasting hydration and nourishment.
McCook MC2115-Piece German Stainless Steel Knife Set
With 14,000 five-star reviews, we couldn't say no to this uber-affordable knife set! For just $65, you're getting a high carbon stainless steel 8" chef knife, 8" slicing knife, 5" santoku knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, plus six 4.5" serrated steak knives and two pairs of kitchen shears, all of which fit in a wood knife block that has a built-in sharpener. Plus, you can choose from wood, silver and black knife options and three block shades to match your kitchen. We use our set every day!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
In addition to delivering unmatched hydration to your lips, this cult-favorite mask makes your pout look extra plump and kissable. We keep one on our bedside table, one on our work desk and one in our purse because the obsession is real. Tip: Layer it over your lipstick for a long-lasting, glossy finish.
Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen 3-Pack
Raise your hand if you don't want to spend your entire paycheck on your skincare routine. If you raised your hand, this skincare trio is for you. For just $20, you'll get vitamin C to brighten, retinol to renew skin and hyaluronic acid to deliver top-notch hydration to skin. Think it's too good to be true? Check out one of the 37,796 five-star reviews!
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set with 14
In the market for new bedding? We found the perfect set. Made with super soft, sustainably-produced polyester microfiber, you won't have to worry about these sheets wrinkling or fading. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Oh, and it has about 230,000 fans!
PrettyGarden Teddy Fleece Sherpa Jacket
The limit of cozy jackets one can have in the wintertime does not exist. This affordable sherpa jacket, which comes in a bunch of everyday hues, will keep you feeling cozy on the go or at home.
KN95 Masks
With the surge in COVID-19 variants, it's no surprise shoppers went crazy for these deals on KN95 face masks! Since these types of masks are becoming increasingly hard to find in stores, we suggest going through Amazon to replenish your stockpile.
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda (12-Pack)
With less than 20 calories and under 5g of sugar per can, you won't feel a smidge of guilt while enjoying one of Poppi's delicious prebiotic sodas. Besides curbing your sugary soda addiction, these delicious sodas contain apple cider vinegar, which can aid in digestion, clearing up skin, stabilizing blood sugar levels and even weight loss.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, Anti Aging Serum
Vitamin C is a must for any skincare routine, especially if you're looking to brighten skin! This budget-friendly, plant-based formula is infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil to address anti-aging concerns like wrinkles and dark spots.
A Love Journal: 100 Things I Love about You: A Journal by Cara Kovacs
Valentine's Day is around the corner, and E! shoppers have love on the brain! This sentimental journal features 100 engaging prompts, plus tons of space to document your feelings, important milestones and everything you love about your partner.
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner/Dryer
Washing makeup brushes can be a labor-intensive, time-consuming task, but it's oh so necessary! Thankfully, this top-rated electric makeup brush cleaner/dryer cuts down the time and accommodates all brush sizes.
Running Girl Sports Bra for Women
Available in 44 colors, this sports bra will keep the girls in the place while helping you save money! It offers medium support and long-lasting comfort to help you thrive during your workouts. Plus, it has 15,389 five-star reviews!
AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set
In addition to keeping your beauty tools clean, don't forget to replenish your supply every once in a while! This latex-free sponge set is such a great deal.
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream
We can't be the only ones who are tired AF! Thankfully, this eye cream is making us look like we got a full night's sleep. Packed with provitamins A and B5, vitamin C ester, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil and hibiscus flower and rosemary leaf extract, this cream works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
