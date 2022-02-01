The Bachelor's Shrimp-Gate May Be the Show's Most Ridiculous Fight Yet

Watch : Clayton Echard Talks "Bachelor" Secrets & Finding Love

Even for The Bachelor, this Shrimp-Gate drama was overkrill.

The Jan. 31 episode of The Bachelor featured one of the most ridiculous fights we've ever seen on the show, as resident villain Shanae Ankney continued to make bullying accusations over a declined plate of shrimp. Confused? Here's the short version of the drama: Shanae told Clayton that Elizabeth Corrigan had been bullying her. The evidence? The women ignored her when she offered up a shellfish snack because they were with Elizabeth.

Since Bachelor Clayton Echard couldn't escape this fishy situation, he was forced to address the drama ahead of the cocktail party. Of course, very little was resolved, since Elizabeth denied Shanae's bullying allegations and Shanae shot down Elizabeth's claims that she was making up drama. Understandably, the women in the other room were seething as, once again, they didn't get to spend time with Clayton since he had to mediate unnecessary drama.