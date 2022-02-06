We're Not Worthy: Bow Down to Queen Elizabeth II’s Fabulous Fashion Over the Years

As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, we're looking back at all of her royal looks from over the years, dating back to 1944.

Fashion trends come and go, but Queen Elizabeth II's sense of style is timeless.

Her Majesty is set to become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on Feb. 6—meaning she's dedicated 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. And while Buckingham Palace has already previewed the stacked lineup of celebrations to come, we're honoring the Queen by chronicling her metamorphosis into a style icon.

Believe it or not, this journey begins in the early 1940s when Elizabeth—or little princess Lilibet, as her father affectionally called her at the time—was drawn to garments with cinched waists and flowing hemlines à la Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With the Wind.

She quickly traded any skin-baring looks for more regal combinations when she took the throne at just 25, and it was then she slowly began working toward her unmistakable signature style.

Below, relive all of Queen Elizabeth II's royal looks from over the years.

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1944

The then 18-year-old Princess wore a floral frock to present a trophy cup treat on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England.

Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1947

Princess Elizabeth sported a smart double-breasted coat before boarding a Royal Navy aircraft en route to South Africa.

Popperfoto/Getty Images
1947

Princess Elizabeth looked breathtaking on Nov. 20, 1947, the day she wed the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1947

The then Princess married Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh in a sweeping Norman Hartnell gown. The dress featured embroidered white satin, long sleeves and a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Popperfoto/Getty Images
1947

Because England was still rationing clothing in 1947, Princess Elizabeth used ration coupons to purchase the material for her dress.

REX USA/Associated Newspapers
1947

The then Princess wore an embellished gown and fur stole to the Official Postal Address of Apsley House in London.

Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images
1948

Princess Elizabeth joined her father King George VI at the Derby at Epsom wearing a skirt suit, fascinator and ankle-strap pumps.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1948

The then princess attended the International Wool Secretariat Exhibition in London sporting a trim skirt suit, hat and white gloves.

Popperfoto/Getty Images
1952

Queen Elizabeth attended a Royal film performance at Leicester Square in London wearing a two-tone gown and matching gloves.

STF/AFP/Getty Images
1953

Queen Elizabeth II posed in full royal garb (scepter included) during her Coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London. She was 25.

Central Press/Getty Images
1953

Queen Elizabeth wore another gown by Norman Hartnell, the designer behind the royal's white satin wedding dress, for her Coronation ceremony.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1954

The Queen sported a waist-cinching white lace dress to a garden party in Sydney, Australia. She complemented her look with a wide-brim hat, matching white gloves and parasol.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1954

Queen Elizabeth attended an event in Australia alongside Prince Phillip wearing a peach-hued gown, crown and diamond necklace.

Derek Berwin/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1956

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret—both wearing structured fit-and-flare frocks—left St. Margaret's church in London after attending a wedding for the Queen's lady-in-waiting, Kathryn Stanley.

Fox Photos/Getty Images
1957

Then Vice President Richard Nixon escorted the Queen—who wore an embroidered gown, fur stole and white gloves—to an event during her first visit to America in October 1957.

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1958

The Queen donned a long fur-trimmed coat at Westminster Abbey in London, where she unveiled a memorial to the Civil Services of the Crown in India.

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1958

Queen Elizabeth wore a fitted trench coat in Crawley, England after attending the opening of Gatwick Airport with her husband Prince Phillip.

Popperfoto/Getty Images
1959

Queen Elizabeth II stood arm-in-arm with her daughter Princess Anne, wearing a rosy floral skirt suit, pearls and black pumps.

Fox Photos/Getty Images
1960

The Queen wore another Norman Hartnell—this time a beaded white confection—to a film premiere.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage
1960

Her Royal Highness struck a pose with her pups in a smart emerald-green skirt suit.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1960

Queen Elizabeth took in a sporting event at the Racecourse for the Oaks Stakes in Surrey, England sporting a yellow skirt, buttoned cape and matching hat.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1963

The Queen kept warm in a military green windbreak at an outdoor event.

Fox Photos/Getty Images
1972

Queen Elizabeth and The Queen Mother arrived at Westminster Abbey for a wedding in printed ensembles and cocktail hats.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1973

The Queen stepped out in royal style—donning an embroidered gown, fur stole and diamond crown—for a premiere on London's West End.

Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
1975

Queen Elizabeth II met with children during her state visit to Mexico in a charming, yellow polka-dot dress and matching head wrap.

Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
1977

Her Royal Highness was all smiles during an outdoor event in a printed green dress and floral-adorned topper.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1977

The Queen sported royal garb—naturally—for a palace portrait.

Tim Graham/Getty Images
1979

Queen Elizabeth went for a lady in red look (with a long skirt to adhere to the customs of her hosts) on an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
1980

The queen donned a green coat and dress (and matching hat, of course) for a military engagement in 1980.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1982

Queen Elizabeth II wore a blue satin gown while meeting with then-president Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy Reagan at Windsor Castle.

