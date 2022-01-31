Paramount+ Is Bringing Us Back to Rydell High With a Grease Prequel Series

Watch : John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Reunite at "Grease" Celebration

It's automatic, it's systematic, it's hydromatic—why it's a Grease prequel series!

That's right, Greasers: On Jan. 31, Paramount+ announced its new original series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The musical series, written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes, "takes place four years before the original Grease: In 1954 before rock ‘n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever," according to the series description.

The Grace Gilroy and Alethea Jones–produced series stars Madison Thompson, known for her role as Erin Pierce in Ozark, Jackie Hoffman, most recently seen in Only Murders in the Building as Uma Heller, along with Marisa Davila, Tricia Fukuhara, Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Ari Notartomaso.

The season will consist of 10 episodes and will be available to stream on Paramount+ in 2022.