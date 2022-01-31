Why Lana Condor, Jenna Fischer, Lindsay Price & More Stars Wear PerfectDD

We selected these products from Alice Kim's brand PerfectDD because we think you'll like these items at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've ever put on a button-down shirt, feeling "professional" and ready to take on the world, only to catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror and notice a major gap between buttons, you're not alone. If you've ever wished that your sleeves were longer because your chest pulled up the fabric of your sweater, you're not the only one. These are fashion problems that women with larger chests encounter all the time when they try on clothes.

Alice Kim is all too familiar with those struggles, which was why she created her own clothing brand, PerfectDD. PerfectDD is a sustainable brand with styles that take a woman's chest size into account with an emphasis on smart fits and body positivity.

Recently, Alice Kim talked to E! News about creating her brand, the unique details of her pieces, and the celebs who have been spotted in PerfectDD.