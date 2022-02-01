14 Healthy Snacks to Indulge in This Valentine's Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Forget the flowers and can the card, we will take all of the sweets this Valentine's Day, thank you very much.
Depending on your relationship status, there are just two weeks until either the most romantic or most annoying day of the year. But no matter how you view the heart-filled holiday, we think we can all agree that it is a valid excuse to treat others and/or yourself to an assortment of delicious desserts and sweet snacks.
To make that a bit easier, we have put together a line-up of good-for-you options that are as delicious as they are nutritious. We are talking chocolate cherry-flavored cold brew in the morning, truffle-based sauces to elevate any meal and, of course, candy sure to satisfy any sweet tooth without causing a sugar crash.
So whether you are looking to gift a special someone with a little something sweet or just want to treat your damn self, here are 14 options that are so much more satisfying than a dozen roses that will wilt in a few days:
Mush Mixed Berry Overnight Oats (6-Count)
Leave it to one of our favorite wellness brands to drop an irresistible new flavor just in time for V-Day. Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are mixed with creamy coconut milk and just two other ingredients to craft your latest breakfast or snack obsession. And hey, if you want to add in some chocolate, just know that we will be here to cheer you on.
DEUX Chocolate Lovers Pack
The chances of you seeing these colorful and cool jars of cookie dough on your Instagram feed are higher than our younger cousin at a Post Malone concert. But trust us, this brand is worth the hype, enhancing their products with ingredients like zinc, elderberry, aloe vera and reishi. So what better way to find that out than by sampling three of their flavors—chocolate chip, cosmic brownie and brownie batter—along with their drip (think a healthier chocolate topping) and a free box of Four Sigmatic's Mushroom Hot Cacao?
Lesser Evil Sweetheart Pop (3-Count)
Made with organic coconut oil and lightly sweetened with a unique white chocolate and strawberry blend, the fun won't stop once you pop this seasonal offering open. Should you want to take this snack to the next level, we suggest drizzling melted chocolate on top for an unbeatable sweet and salty combo.
Hu Kitchen Valentine's Day Collection
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better gift for the chocolate lover in your life than this stacked collection from Hu, containing four of their decadent bars: Hazelnut Butter, Cashew Butter + Pure Vanilla Bean, Almond Crunch and Cashew Butter + Raspberry. The best part? They are organic, dairy-free and have no sugar alcohols, so you can feel good about saying I love you with Hu.
SmartSweets Variety Pack (8-Count)
Listen, if you aren't into chocolate, that is okay! This is a safe space where we provide options for all taste buds. And with just 3 grams of sugar and 100 calories per bag of each offering—Sweet Fish, Sourmelon Bites, Peach Rings, and Sour Blast Buddies—you can be the adult you always dreamed of being when you were a child, aka eating gummy candies daily.
Sweet Laurel Paleo Cake Kit
Not only will you get to devour a decadent cake, but you will also get a fun experience to share with a loved one, thanks to this baking bundle from one of Los Angeles' chicest bakeries, known for its delicious paleo and dairy-free options. Warning: You will want to douse everything in their vegan caramel sauce once you try it.
Gigantic! Candy Bars Variety Pack (8-Count)
Love yourself enough to skip the artificially flavored and sugar-laden traps of your youth in place of a treat that won't cause a stomachache or a glucose-induced crash. Plant-based and containing just 7 grams of sugar or less per bar, Gigantic!'s line-up of bold-yet-nostalgic flavors—Salted Peanut, Banana Pecan, Hazelnut Cafe and Almond Horchata—will be your sweet tooth's new BFFs.
Blender Bombs Cacao and Sea Salt Bomb Drizzle
While this female-founded company is known for their nutrient-packed smoothie-boosting balls, do not sleep on their line-up of drizzles. This date-based sauce will take your pancakes, toasts, coffee, ice cream or whatever you choose to bless it with to take it to th next level, all while supporting healthy digestion and your overall gut health.
Salt & Straw Ice Cream Best-Sellers Pints Pack
Here is a valuable lesson we wish we had learned sooner in life: The quality of the ingredients in your food is more important than the amount of calories or fat or whatever stat you were told to live by at some point. Which is why we encourage you to treat yourself to some of the very best ice cream the West Coast has to offer. Life is too short to not enjoy a spoonful of flavors like chocolate gooey brownie, sea salt with caramel ribbons and salted, malted, chocolate chip cookie dough. (P.S. There is a delicious vegan offering in the mix as well.)
Alter Eco Dark Chocolate Truffles (60-Count)
What if we told you you could enjoy one dark chocolate truffle per day in a variety of flavors—including sea salt, salted caramel, silk velvet and classic—for the next two months? That is the promise of this offering from Alter Eco, which uses all organic, non-GMO ingredients and 100 percent compostable wrappers.
Three Wishes Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cereal
Wake up and get romantic right away with this seasonal offering that is grain- and dairy-free and has 8 grams of protein per serving. Made whole ingredients like chickpea, tapioca, vegetable juice and monk fruit, this is one box of cereal you won't feel guilty about indulging in on Saturday mornings.
SkinnyDipped Love at First Bite Variety Pack
We highly recommend making a dessert charcuterie board using this stacked sampler, which includes salted caramel cashews, milk chocolate cups and PB&J peanuts, all free of stevia and sugar alcohols—and did we mention it comes with a really cool pack of stickers? You can take the millennial out of the '90s...
Sail Away Chocolate Cherry Nitro Cold Brew (6-Count)
While it is named "Share the Love," it'll be hard to not keep all of these cute cans for yourself once you try this rich-yet-smooth vegan, keto and paleo-friendly limited edition offering from the Long Island-based cold brew company. Hey, we won't tell if you don't.
