Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Expecting Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 8?!

Nick Cannon isn't done expanding his family just yet.

On Jan. 31, the Wild ‘N Out star confirmed on his talk show that he is expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi. And although he's known about the news for a while, Nick said he didn't want to share the news while grieving his son Zen's death.

"This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'" he said on The Nick Cannon Show. "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough—she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media."

Back in July, Nick welcomed son Zen, his seventh child, with model Alyssa Scott. Five months later, the Drumline star revealed that the infant had passed away after a battle with brain cancer that was first detected when they took him for a health checkup.

As for why Nick wanted to confirm Bre's pregnancy, the actor said he had to speak out after photos surfaced over the weekend of the model enjoying a sex reveal party in Malibu, Calif.