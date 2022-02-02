How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony on TV and Online

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Comes to "Nightly Pop"

There's snow place like Beijing this winter.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4, and we're bringing you all the details on how to watch so you can be fully prepared for the moment Team USA hits the floor.

The spectacle will take place in Beijing's National Stadium—also known as the Bird's Nest—where the world watched the 2008 Summer Olympics begin and end nearly 14 years ago. And while you can expect to see a similar show of lights, dancing and fireworks come Feb. 4, the ceremony and the Winter Games as a whole will naturally look a little different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

International spectators will once again be banned from attending the Games in-person, as was the case this past summer during the Tokyo Olympics. However, although tickets aren't available to the public, organizers recently announced that "selected" spectators will be allowed in person.

Running through Sunday, Feb. 20, all of the frozen fun begins in just a matter of days. Here's what you need to know about the Opening Ceremony.