See All the Photos of Rihanna Debuting Her Baby Bump

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, according to photos obtained by E! News. Scroll on to see the first pictures of her baby bump.

Jan 31, 2022
BabiesPregnanciesRihannaCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Grab your umbrella because there are baby showers on the way! 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 33, are expecting their first child together, according to pictures obtained by E! News. In the photos, RiRi shines bright like a diamond as she bares her baby bump and receives a kiss on the forehead from A$AP Rocky during an outing in New York City over the weekend. The Fenty Beauty mogul and the recording artist have yet to comment on the reports. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's friendship goes way back—who could forget that "Cockiness" remix or "Fashion Killa" video—and they've sparked romance rumors a few times over the years. They reignited dating speculation in early 2020 after news broke that Rihanna and Hassan Jameel had ended their three-year relationship and the "SOS" and "A$AP Forever" stars were spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Although a source told E! News in January 2020 that Rihanna was single, it wasn't long before it soon became clear that she and A$AP Rocky had love on the brain. And now it looks they have a baby on the brain, too. 

So scroll on to see photos of the parents-to-be (we know this is what you came for).

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

 

 

 

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

 

 

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

