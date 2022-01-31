Go Inside Morgan Stewart's Gorgeously Orange Baby Shower for Her & Jordan McGraw's Second Child

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan Stewart's Exclusive Details on Baby No. 2

Prepare to fall head over peels with Morgan Stewart's orange-themed baby shower.

The E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 30 to share all the details, from the colorful, elaborate flower display to the gift boxes that doubled as table settings.

"After 28847483874737 canceled events," Morgan captioned one post, "an intimate shower was had!"

Among the additional snapshots shared were several adorable family photos featuring Morgan's husband Jordan McGraw and their 11-month-old daughter, Row.

Having back-to-back babies since saying "I do" in Dec. 2020 wasn't exactly the plan, but as Morgan explained during an episode of Necessary Realness, "I am very fortunate and I've always said I want to have babies really close together to get it done, because if I would have stopped down and waited three years, there's no f--king way I would have gone back on that pregnancy train."

Plus, Row seems like she's more than ready to be a big sister!