Go Inside Morgan Stewart's Gorgeously Orange Baby Shower for Her & Jordan McGraw's Second Child

Prepare to fall head over peels with Morgan Stewart's orange-themed baby shower. 

The E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 30 to share all the details, from the colorful, elaborate flower display to the gift boxes that doubled as table settings. 

"After 28847483874737 canceled events," Morgan captioned one post, "an intimate shower was had!"

Among the additional snapshots shared were several adorable family photos featuring Morgan's husband Jordan McGraw and their 11-month-old daughter, Row

Having back-to-back babies since saying "I do" in Dec. 2020 wasn't exactly the plan, but as Morgan explained during an episode of Necessary Realness, "I am very fortunate and I've always said I want to have babies really close together to get it done, because if I would have stopped down and waited three years, there's no f--king way I would have gone back on that pregnancy train."

Plus, Row seems like she's more than ready to be a big sister!

photos
Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy Pics

See the cute photos of her, Morgan, Jordan and the baby shower by scrolling through the below gallery. 

Instagram
All the Florals

Morgan Stewart finally got to have the baby shower of her dreams! The E! News host took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 30, writing, "After 28847483874737 canceled events, an intimate shower was had!"

Instagram
A Growing Family

Morgan, her husband Jordan McGraw and their daughter Row celebrated the occasion as they patiently await the new addition to their family.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Fun

Morgan and Jordan welcomed Row last February. Now, she's going to be a big sister!

Instagram
Dining in Style

Every detail of the orange affair was perfectly planned.

Instagram
Curated Cakes

The gorgeous florals that adorned the wall display could also be seen on the celebratory cakes.

Instagram
Balanciaga Baby Bump

Morgan credited her stunning dress to none other than Balanciaga.

Instagram
Take Two

These boots heels were not made for walking.

Instagram
A Family Function

In attendance was Jordan's mom and Dr. Phil's wife, Robin McGraw.

Instagram
All Together Now

Robin shared her own photos with both Morgan and Jordan to Instagram, writing, "Love laughter and making beautiful memories with family and friends...looking forward to a new grand baby soon."

Instagram
Pregnancy Presents

Morgan and Jordan opted for labeled gift boxes instead of traditional place settings.

Instagram
Every Detail Counts

Customized napkins? Check.

Instagram
Puppy Love

It's not a party without Dinger, the other McGraw child!

Instagram
Posing Parents

Morgan and Jordan have been as happy as can be ever since they said "I do" in Dec. 2020.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Look at that smile!

Instagram
Bumpin' Along

Morgan revealed she hit the 30-week mark at the beginning of December. It shouldn't be too long before she becomes a mom of two!

Instagram
Fun Fit Pics

Jordan said it best! "The MOST beautiful mama," he commented on Morgan's Instagram post. "Orange you so happy about your day?"

Instagram
So Much Love

That's three generations of Stewart women you're looking at!

