RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Gets Candid About Marital Troubles With Husband Bill

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin is getting candid about a family secret that's about to come to light when the hit Bravo series returns tomorrow night.

"I'll have you know that this secret that nobody knew about was really, on my end, nobody knew," Jennifer told E! News exclusively. "I mean, I didn't tell my parents, I didn't tell my best friend, I didn't tell my cousin, I didn't tell my sister, not my siblings. To the grave is where I was going to take the secret."

Jennifer says the incident, which involved her husband Bill Aydin, is "one of the hardest things for me to be able to have to now deal with" in the public eye because she never emotionally dealt with it at the time it occurred.

"I pretended it didn't happen, I've never brought it up once in an argument," she revealed. "When I decided to forgive him, I forgave him and I forgot about it and that was his past. So for it to be brought up now in front of everybody was extremely difficult for me."