RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Gets Candid About Marital Troubles With Husband Bill

Weathering the storm.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin is getting candid about a family secret that's about to come to light when the hit Bravo series returns tomorrow night.
"I'll have you know that this secret that nobody knew about was really, on my end, nobody knew," Jennifer told E! News exclusively. "I mean, I didn't tell my parents, I didn't tell my best friend, I didn't tell my cousin, I didn't tell my sister, not my siblings. To the grave is where I was going to take the secret."
Jennifer says the incident, which involved her husband Bill Aydin, is "one of the hardest things for me to be able to have to now deal with" in the public eye because she never emotionally dealt with it at the time it occurred.
"I pretended it didn't happen, I've never brought it up once in an argument," she revealed. "When I decided to forgive him, I forgave him and I forgot about it and that was his past. So for it to be brought up now in front of everybody was extremely difficult for me."
On this season of RHONJ, Jennifer says fans will "see me questioning a lot of aspects of my life, not just my relationship with him, but my relationship with the girls on this show and my relationship with the show in general."
She added of Bill, "He didn't shy away from talking about it because he knew that it was important to me. If there's one thing that I do wanna be known for on the show, it is about my honesty. It's about the brutal honesty on how hard it is. It's hard to show the dirty laundry that's going on in my family. I mean it's not hard for me, I always tell people it's my gift, but it's hard for me to expect my family members and loved ones to be OK with it, you know?"
Luckily, the couple was able to work through the pain and make it out on the other side of the drama.
"Bill and I are fantastic," Jennifer shared. "We are in a place where we're just going to filter out the noise and not let anybody ruin our happiness. I do have the perfect family for me, it's perfect for me. I know nothing is perfect but it works for us and we do whatever it takes to make it work and like I tell everybody we are committed to the family. We will like move hell and high water in order to keep it intact and happy."
To see the Aydin's family secret come to light, don't miss the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey tomorrow, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
