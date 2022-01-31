BTS' Jimin Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Watch : BTS Is Taking an Extended Break to "Recharge"

BTS fans are sending their well-wishes to Jimin.

According to the group's record label Big Hit Music, the singer has tested positive for COVID-19 and has undergone surgery for acute appendicitis.

In a message shared to Weverse on Jan. 31, the company said that Jimin started experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat the day earlier. He went to a nearby hospital's emergency room, where he was examined and diagnosed. Per the advice of his physician, Jimin underwent surgery in the early morning of Jan. 31.

Big Hit Music, citing Jimin's medical staff, said the surgery was successful and that the 26-year-old will now spend a few days receiving in-patient treatment for COVID-19 and postoperative care. While the message noted he still has his sore throat, it also assured fans that he is making speedy recovery and that he was not in contact with his bandmates—V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope—during the infectious period.