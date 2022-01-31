BTS' Jimin Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery, Tests Positive for COVID-19

After experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat, Jimin headed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and tested positive for coronavirus, BTS' label shared.

BTS fans are sending their well-wishes to Jimin.

According to the group's record label Big Hit Music, the singer has tested positive for COVID-19 and has undergone surgery for acute appendicitis. 

In a message shared to Weverse on Jan. 31, the company said that Jimin started experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat the day earlier. He went to a nearby hospital's emergency room, where he was examined and diagnosed. Per the advice of his physician, Jimin underwent surgery in the early morning of Jan. 31.

Big Hit Music, citing Jimin's medical staff, said the surgery was successful and that the 26-year-old will now spend a few days receiving in-patient treatment for COVID-19 and postoperative care. While the message noted he still has his sore throat, it also assured fans that he is making speedy recovery and that he was not in contact with his bandmates—V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope—during the infectious period.

Big Hit Music reiterated that their stars' health is its "top priority" and that the organization will do everything it can to support Jimin in his recovery.

After the news broke, several members of the BTS ARMY took to social media to send messages of love and support. "Get well soon Jimin," one fan tweeted, "and please take all the rest you need!" Added another, "Good wishes and love for his speedy recovery.. Love you Jimin."

The news comes about a month after Big Hit Music shared that Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to South Korea from the United States. It was revealed earlier this month that all three of the musicians have fully recovered.

