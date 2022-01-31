Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey Has the Best Response to “Egregious” Body Shamers

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey recently opened up about some of the criticism she's received from online users since the show's premiere in November. See her epic clapback below.

By Kisha Forde Jan 31, 2022 1:18 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Celebs Shut Down Body-Shamers: Khloe Kardashian, Demi Lovato & More

Melanie Lynskey has a message for her critics.
 
Over the weekend, the Yellowjackets star, 44, opened up about the "egregious" comments she's received since the popular Showtime series debuted in November.
 
Responding to a since-deleted tweet from author Ashley C. Ford about body shamers, Lynskey wrote, "The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered. Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people." The actress, who is mom to a 3-year-old daughter with husband Jason Ritter, added, "Bitch you don't see me on my Peloton! You don't see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."
 
Lynskey's latest clapback comes a few weeks after she opened up to Rolling Stone about an incident involving a member of her show's production crew making a critical comment to her during filming.
 
Of the Yellowjackets crew member, she recalled to the publication, "They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this.'"

photos
Stars Who Clapped Back at Body Shamers

In response, her co-stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress came together and penned a letter to producers in support of Lynskey on her behalf.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dead at 30

2

Simu Liu Speaks Out After Evangeline Lilly's Anti-Vax Mandate Stance

3
Breaking

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With A$AP Rocky

As Lynskey explained to the publication, she's making her message of body positivity transcend to her show's character as well.
 
"It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,'" she told Rolling Stone. "I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody's saying she's the fat one.' That representation is important."

Trending Stories

1

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dead at 30

2
Breaking

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With A$AP Rocky

3

Nick Cannon Hosts Baby Shower For Pregnant Brie Tiesi

4

Simu Liu Speaks Out After Evangeline Lilly's Anti-Vax Mandate Stance

5

A Status Update on the Couples of Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Latest News

BTS' Jimin Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Breaking

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With A$AP Rocky

Soccer Star Mason Greenwood Arrested on Suspicion of Rape and Assault

Get $350 Worth of Top Skincare Products for Just $56

Exclusive

Inside Russell Dickerson's Ride in Blue Tacomas to Family Tour Buses

Exclusive

Why Teresa Giudice's Fight With Marge Is "More Epic" Than Table Flip

Andrew Kaczynski & Wife Welcome Baby One Year After Daughter's Death