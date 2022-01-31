Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dead at 30: Olivia Culpo and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Cheslie Kryst's friends and former colleagues are honoring her legacy with heartfelt tributes.

The TV correspondent, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, after falling from a "higher elevation" of a 60-story condominium in New York City, a spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to E! News. Kryst, who lived on the ninth floor of the building, was 30 years old. While a medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause, authorities said Kryst's death appears to be a suicide.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," the lawyer and fashion blogger's family said in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA," the message continued. "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague–we know her impact will live on."