Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dead at 30: Olivia Culpo and More Pay Tribute

Cheslie Kryst's friends and former colleagues are honoring her legacy with heartfelt tributes.
The TV correspondent, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, after falling from a "higher elevation" of a 60-story condominium in New York City, a spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to E! News. Kryst, who lived on the ninth floor of the building, was 30 years old. While a medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause, authorities said Kryst's death appears to be a suicide.
"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," the lawyer and fashion blogger's family said in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."
"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA," the message continued. "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague–we know her impact will live on."
As news of Kryst's death emerged over the weekend, many took to social media to pay tribute to her. Take a look at the messages below:
Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations: "The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."
Olivia Culpo: "Rest in Peace angel. What an unimaginable loss."
Billy Bush: "The @extratv family grieves with the family @chesliekryst. She was positive, hardworking, fun and of course beautiful. Always dancing in between takes. This is a complete shock to all. We are left with great sadness because the best was definitely yet to come for this special person. #RIP Chez."
Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner: "I'm speechless. You never know what someone is going through! @chesliekryst your presence in this world touched so many lives, including mine! Too many people suffer in silence…if you are struggling I beg of you to say something! Rest in power my sweet sister! #missusa"
Victor Cruz: "Just the kindest, most beautiful soul you could come across. We had so much fun working those red carpets together. My heart is heavy today. Check on all your friends, even the funny ones. Rest easy Cheslie."
Nina Parker: "Sending so much love to her family. For anyone struggling, help is available if you need it. The National Suicide Prevention line: 800-273-8255."
Loni Love: "This is how I will remember #CheslieKryst.. smart, beautiful and talented.. I wish we had more time …Such a wonderful young woman.. Condolences and prayers to her family."
Renee Bargh: "The sweetest, kindest, smartest woman I've ever met. We were lucky to have you. Devastated & shocked. We lost a beautiful bright light. @chesliekryst Rest In Peace sweet lady. "
Lauren Zima: "Cheslie…I can't believe this is real. I keep thinking there's been a mistake. You were a beacon of light, with the biggest smile and such a loving spirit. A truly kind heart. In an industry that's often about facades and competition, you were about genuineness and support. I so looked forward to seeing you every time I went to New York for work. We talked about you spending more time in LA and I hoped that would happen. We bonded over our shared love of Harry Potter. We had just texted before the holidays…we had just podcasted together. We are always so busy…I wish we'd gotten to spend more time. Anyone who spent even a moment with you walked away uplifted. I'm sorry I didn't know if you were hurting. I don't know the perfect things to say…it just has to be known that Cheslie Kryst was a true joy: smart and outgoing, so incredibly accomplished, so talented, so hard working, so kind to everyone she met. The rarest of gems. This is an immeasurable loss. Sending all of my love to her family and loved ones."