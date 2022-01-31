This $42 Deep V-Neck Cocktail Dress Has 5,500+ Five-Star Review on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's no secret that Amazon is one of our go-to sources for affordable fashion. After all, we've found under $25 bodysuits, super cute oversized teddy jackets and $17 joggers that reviewers say look and feel just like Lululemon. Now, we found a dress that you're guaranteed to love. It has over 5,500 perfect reviews and it's less than $50.
The Knitee Cocktail Dress is a sexy, curve-hugging piece that features a deep v-neck and a side slit. The ruffle sleeves also give it a cute, flirty look. It comes in a variety of colors including classics like black, navy and blush, and more colorful options like acid blue, spring green and lavender.
We love that you can wear this to so many occasions from weddings to work events. With Valentine's Day coming up, this dress would make a great date night outfit. It's just that perfect mix of classy and sexy. Plus, multiple Amazon reviews say it's the type of dress that gets all the compliments, so it's a total win for us!
To learn more and to shop this for yourself, check out the below.
Knitee Deep-V Neck Cocktail Dress
This lovely cocktail dress from Knittee comes in 12 colors including black, acid blue, dark green and pink. There's basically a color for every holiday and occasion. It's made of polyester and spandex, has a zip closure at the back and falls right around the knees. Sizes range from small to XX-large, and it was designed to be comfortable and flattering for all body types.
Still debating whether to get this or not? Check out the following reviews from fellow Amazon shoppers.
"It fit like a glove and was very well made. I hate ordering clothes online because you never know how they will fit, but I'm so glad I took a chance. I received compliments all night long."
"Really elegant. This is form fitting and makes a beautiful hourglass out of your figure."
"This is seriously the BEST dress I've ever had! So glad I purchased it, got sooooo many compliments!! It is very low cut, but get a VS plunge bra and it doesn't show at all. Felt super glamorous all night."
"This dress is my all-time favorite amazon purchase EVER. It makes me feel like a goddess model. The cloth is stretchy but thick, hugs my curves, hides all my lumps and bumps, and looks amazing but is still so comfy. I went out with some friends for a bachelorette party and the other girls all asked for the link to buy it."
"Trust me, get this dress. This dress is awesome! The fabric is nice and thick, so there's minimal VPL. It fits amazing. I got so many compliments. The rust red is a beautiful, expensive-looking red. I also plan to purchase it in the blush color and black. I have a more athletic build but I'm currently sporting a little extra baby weight. This dress did not betray my belly pouch. So happy with it!"
"Rarely do I ever take the time to leave a review but with this dress, I just had to —- JUST BUY IT!! Fits beautifully and feels so sexy but still modest. I can't wait to wear it to a wedding soon! Tip: I bought some shapewear (Spanx) and that helped give me a nice smooth hourglass figure in this dress. 10/10 recommend!"
