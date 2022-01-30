Farrah Abraham Tearfully Recalls Feeling "Suicidal" After Arrest

Watch : Farrah Abraham Arrested for Alleged Assault at Nightclub

Farrah Abraham is struggling with her mental and physical health following her recent arrest for alleged assault, which she called an attack on her.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old Teen Mom star allegedly slapped a security guard at a Hollywood nightclub following an altercation with another individual inside, police had said. A bystander filmed her being detained outside on a citizen's arrest. She was later booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and is due in court in May. Farrah later told E! News in a statement that she herself was "attacked and harassed."

On Saturday, Jan. 29, she got emotional as she recalled the incident to a photographer. In the video, posted by TMZ, Farrah said that she lost function of the upper right side of her body as a result of being "attacked and illegally cuffed to some guy" during the nightclub incident and added that her injury was "severe."

"I'm trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week," she said. "It's just sad, like, losing function. I'm going to cry. I'm so sorry."