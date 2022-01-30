Kristen Bell Jokingly Apologizes to Fan for His Awkward Family Moment Watching Her Sex Scene

Watch : Kristen Bell Teases Her "Gossip Girl" Return

A fan of Kristen Bell's Netflix murder mystery comedy miniseries is issuing a warning to fellow viewers: Literal parental guidance not suggested.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, a Twitter user named Eric recounted the painfully awkward moment that he experienced while watching a particularly raunchy part of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window with his mom and girlfriend.

The end of episode five sees Kristen's character, Anna, have graphic sex with Rex, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar, in multiple spots throughout her entire home.

After finishing the episode, Eric tweeted, "Just watched kristen bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room…"

While it might've been a totally mortifying moment for him, Kristen found it absolutely hilarious. The actress responded, "Hahahahaha sorry dude."

Eric then joked to the actress, "You need to apologize to my mom right now."