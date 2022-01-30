Kristen Bell Jokingly Apologizes to Fan for His Awkward Family Moment Watching Her Sex Scene

Cover your eyes! Kristen Bell jokingly apologized to a fan for the awkward moment he experienced while watching the fifth episode of her latest Netflix miniseries with his family.

A fan of Kristen Bell's Netflix murder mystery comedy miniseries is issuing a warning to fellow viewers: Literal parental guidance not suggested.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, a Twitter user named Eric recounted the painfully awkward moment that he experienced while watching a particularly raunchy part of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window with his mom and girlfriend. 

The end of episode five sees Kristen's character, Anna, have graphic sex with Rex, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar, in multiple spots throughout her entire home.

After finishing the episode, Eric tweeted, "Just watched kristen bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room…"

While it might've been a totally mortifying moment for him, Kristen found it absolutely hilarious. The actress responded, "Hahahahaha sorry dude." 

Eric then joked to the actress, "You need to apologize to my mom right now." 

Loving the shout-out from Bell, the fan later changed his Twitter header to a screenshot of her comment and told another user, "i was genuinely so surprised that she actually saw it and responded." 

Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Well, when it comes to Bell's latest miniseries, there are certainly more than enough surprising turns on the way. The eight-episode comedy thriller centers around Bell's character Anna, a struggling alcoholic, who witnesses a murder—or so she thinks.  

When no one believes her claims, she embarks on a quest to solve the mystery for herself…even if it means she has to resort to dangerous measures along the way.  

