Peyton Manning Gushes Over Emily in Paris While Tackling Tom Brady Retirement Reports

Peyton Manning has some thoughts about Tom Brady saying au revoir to football.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, the fellow star athlete, who retired from the NFL in 2016, sat down with Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update to profess his love for the Netflix romantic comedy series Emily in Paris and share why he thinks Brady won't be retiring anytime soon, despite reports that went viral earlier in the day.

When asked for his perspective on the recent NFL playoff games, Manning said that he "heard they were incredible" and had initially "planned" to watch them when he got distracted by something else. What was it that took his attention away? Emily in Paris, of course.

"I had an hour to kill before the first game and, just for fun, I put on the first episode of Emily in Paris season two," he said. "And I watched the entire season straight through. Oh my god, Colin, this show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism—finally—not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn."