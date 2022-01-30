Peyton Manning Gushes Over Emily in Paris While Tackling Tom Brady Retirement Reports

Peyton Manning has some thoughts about Tom Brady saying au revoir to football.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, the fellow star athlete, who retired from the NFL in 2016, sat down with Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update to profess his love for the Netflix romantic comedy series Emily in Paris and share why he thinks Brady won't be retiring anytime soon, despite reports that went viral earlier in the day.
When asked for his perspective on the recent NFL playoff games, Manning said that he "heard they were incredible" and had initially "planned" to watch them when he got distracted by something else. What was it that took his attention away? Emily in Paris, of course.
"I had an hour to kill before the first game and, just for fun, I put on the first episode of Emily in Paris season two," he said. "And I watched the entire season straight through. Oh my god, Colin, this show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism—finally—not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn."
Trying to shift the conversation away from France and back to football, Jost mentioned Brady's recent retirement rumors, but Manning dismissed the claims and quickly got back to his new favorite show. "Yeah, I'm not sure it's true. I think it's probably just speculation," he said, "but if it were me, I probably would retire if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris."
Manning continued, "I really think for Tom right now, it's just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships…Sort of like Emily."
Then, combining his two biggest passions, Manning used a football play simulator to painstakingly detail how Emily's actually "emotionally making forward progress" in her love life in season two by dating Alfie, despite being in love with Gabriel.
"And don't even get me started on the coaching, okay? Her friend Mindy seriously told Emily to break her pinky promise to forget about Gabriel and stay true to Alfie? Sacre bleu, man." He groaned. "It's almost halftime of season two. You've gotta call a time out there. ‘Ooh la la?' More like, ‘Oh no you didn't, girl.'"
Channeling his inner Emily, a known fashion icon, Manning then put on a red beret to describe the profound effect the Netflix series has had on his life.
"If I've learned anything from Emily, it's to follow my passions and always be true to myself," he said. "The French have a saying, ‘Parlez-vous Français,' which means, ‘You do you, girl.'"
Trying to control his laughter, Jost replied, "Alright, so you think season two was even better than season one?"
Manning's response? "Wait, there's a season one?"
