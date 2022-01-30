16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Family Says She Struggled With Addiction Before Her Death

Following the shocking death of former 16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer earlier this month, the family of the late 26-year-old is shedding light on her untimely passing.
On a GoFundMe page set up to help with Jordan's final arrangements and the future care of her six-month-old daughter Lyla, the family revealed that the MTV alum had struggled with addiction before her death.
"Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it," the Cashmyers wrote on the page, which went up Jan. 24. "Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan."
The family disclosed that not only did Jordan struggle with substance abuse, but Lyla's father also lost his life to his battle with addiction.
"We are now faced with the grim outcome that our granddaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them," the Cashmyers continued. "Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life."
They concluded, "Lyla has been our family's greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time. Myself, my wife, our kids, and sweet little Lyla have been shown so much love and words of kindness in the past nine days since Jordan's passing. Our hearts are grateful. We pray Jordan is finally at peace."
The Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Jordan's death to E! News on Jan. 16. A rep for Jordan, exclusively told E! News he got word of her death the evening before.
"Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically," he shared. "I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles. I was always rooting for her and am grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years."
Jordan appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2014 alongside her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor and their daughter Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor. Their episode documented the young mom's desperate struggles with homeless, unemployment and being disowned by her family.
When the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan's turmoil only continued. After she and Derek split, Jordan signed over temporary custody rights of her daughter to Derek's mother. In 2017, Jordan was arrested for drug possession, according to Deadline and other outlets.
Before her death, Jordan seemed to be turning her life around. According to the reports, she had celebrated one year of sobriety in January 2021.
At the time of publishing, the family had raised half of their $15,000 goal on their GoFundMe page.