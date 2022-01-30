16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Family Says She Struggled With Addiction Before Her Death

Watch : Dr. Drew Applauds "Euphoria" for Its Portrayal of Drug Addiction

Following the shocking death of former 16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer earlier this month, the family of the late 26-year-old is shedding light on her untimely passing.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help with Jordan's final arrangements and the future care of her six-month-old daughter Lyla, the family revealed that the MTV alum had struggled with addiction before her death.

"Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it," the Cashmyers wrote on the page, which went up Jan. 24. "Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan."

The family disclosed that not only did Jordan struggle with substance abuse, but Lyla's father also lost his life to his battle with addiction.