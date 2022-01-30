Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale: Save Up to 75% Off Ugg, Tory Burch, Free People & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In case you didn't already know, there are several amazing sales going on this weekend like the final days of Anthropologie's extra 40% off clearance sale or Skinstore's winter sale on must-have skincare products. Not to mention, everything at Kate Spade Surprise is up to 75% off, including their ultra-popular Valentine's Day bags and accessories.
Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, we've got another one that's guaranteed to put you in the mood to shop. Saks Fifth Avenue's big designer sale is happening now, and you can score up to 75% off clothes, shoes, home, accessories and more. Many of your favorite brands like Ugg, Free People and Tory Burch are on sale and the discounts are really good. You can even find deals for less than $100! So be sure to check out Saks Fifth Avenue right now to see what goodies they have for you.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the sale. Check those out below.
Ugg Brook Balloon-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt
Ugg's Brook crewneck sweatshirt will be your new go-to for lounging around the house or running errands on weekends. It comes in heather grey, black and rosewater pink (our personal fave!). It also features super chic balloon sleeves, which we can't get enough of. You can snag this today for just $35.
Rag & Bone Eco Donegal V-Neck Sweater
It's no secret we love cute slouchy sweaters, and this sweaster from Rag & Bone is no exception. It's made of a cozy wool-blend and features pointelle knit details. The sweater is originally $365, but it's on sale right now for 75% off. The blue and grey have already sold out, and the burgundy is selling out fast. We highly recommend getting on this ASAP.
Sam Edelman Lulia Leather Ankle Boots
These trendy booties from Sam Edelman are perfect for this season and beyond. They're made with luxurious leather and feature textured details and a 1.5-inch block heel. Right now they're on sale for $88. It's such a great deal for a cute pair of boots that'll last you a good while.
Free People Carter Sweater
Pink, cute sleeves, Free People? We're sold. If pink's not your thing, this lovely sweater also comes in red hot red. It's on sale today for $59.
Good American Sleeveless Power Bodysuit
You can't help but feel ultra-confident when you're in this stretch jersey bodysuit from Good American. It features shoulder padding for a stylish look and a cheeky thong cut.
Free People Moonbeam Sweater
You'll be trendy and cute in this gorgeous cropped sweater from Free People. It's fuzzy, soft and comes in three colors. If you want to get in on the dopamine dressing trend that everyone's talking about, make that bright pink sweater part of your wardrobe.
Stuart Weitzman Norah Tall Leather Boots
Some things are just worth the splurge and many would say that about Stuart Weitzman's selection of iconic boots. Right now, you can score the knee-high Norah Tall Leather Boot for just $243. That's over $400 off the list price! Don't pass this deal up. You can get these in black or mahogany.
Good American Velvet Midi Dress
Looking for the perfect dress to wear on a night out? This velvet midi dress from Good American is it. It was made to be flattering for all body types and sizes range from X-Small to XXXL.
Alice & Olivia Gara Cutout Mini Dress
You can't go wrong with a little black dress, and this cutout mini dress from Alice + Olivia is a must-have for your closet. The cute cutout makes it totally on-trend for this season. Plus, it's on sale for just $66 today!
Kate Spade Meg Velvet Mules
We are obsessed with these pretty velvet mules from Kate Spade. These point-toe mules feature an allover glitter patterned a slender strap with with crystals. So cute! If you like the style but you don't like the pattern, this also comes in solids and leopard.
Coach Rivington Rain Boots
Who says rain boots can't be cute? The colorful Rivington rain boots from Coach are on sale for just $67 right now! Sizes are running out fast, so we'd hurry with this one.
Donna Karan New York Seamed Performance Leggings
If you're in the market for a pair of work pants that are both stylish and totally comfortable, these seamed performance leggings from Donna Karan New York are definitely worth considering. They're highly versatile and come in black and heather grey. They're originally $195, but they're on sale right now $59.
Sorel Lennox Leather Combat Boots
These best-selling lace-up boots from Sorel were built for harsh weather conditions. They're waterproof, durable and feature an EVA midsole for comfort. Right now they're on sale for over 50% off. Such a great buy, especially for this time of year.
Helmut Lang Interlock Cotton T-Shirt
This top from Helmut Lang takes a classic long sleeve tee and gives it a chic upgrade. It's an interlocking t-shirt with removable long sleeves, it comes in black and white, and it's on sale today for 75% off.
Coach Ulyssa Logo Transparent Slides
Sure, we're still in the middle of winter. But you'll be using these soon enough, so why not get them now while they're at an amazing discount? These logo transparent slides from Coach are originally $95, but you can snag these for just $33 during the sale. You can choose between silver, buttercup, dark gold and candy apple pink.
Good American U-Ring Bodysuit
All eyes will be on you when you put on this sexy bodysuit from Good American. It features a deep u-bar detail and a scoop neckline. It's originally $105, but you can get it today for $74.
Alice & Olivia Estelle Fitted Minidress
This figure-hugging minidress from Alice + Olivia features a mock neck and cutout details, which is a trend quite a few celebs have been seen rocking recently. You can even flip it around to create a totally different look, so you're basically getting two dresses in one. It's originally $465, but it's on sale today for just $112.
Free People Claudia Velvet T-Shirt
We're pretty obsessed with the Claudia velvet tee from Free People. Just look how pretty it is! It's super versatile, comes in champagne and dark blue and features flirty draped sleeves. You can totally put together a cute date outfit with this gem. Right now it's on sale for just $41.
