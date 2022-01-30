Erika Jayne Dismissed From Fraud and Embezzlement Lawsuit Against Tom Girardi In Illinois

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Erika Jayne is off the hook, at least in Illinois.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star has been dismissed from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement and fraud lawsuit, according to court documents filed in the state on Jan. 29.

"Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff's claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs," according to the filing, obtained by E! News.

Shortly after the decision made, Jay Edelson, an attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, took to Twitter to vow to carry on his clients' legal fight.

"We have not stopped pursuing @erikajayne, just switching courts," he explained in one post. "We believe we can prove she benefitted from Tom's ponzi scheme."

In another Twitter post he wrote, "@erikajayne has one strategy: throw up as must dust as possible. That can work on #RHOBH. It doesn't work when someone is under oath in a court proceeding."