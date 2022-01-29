Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares The Moment He Knew Andrew Garfield Was in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Watch : Andrew Garfield Wants to Meet New "Spider-Man" Tom Holland

Lin-Manuel Miranda didn't need a Spidey sense to figure out that Andrew Garfield was reprising his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Chatting with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Jan. 28, Miranda shared that Garfield didn't tell him that he was starring in the Marvel superhero film while on the set of Tick, Tick…Boom!, but that his hilarious reaction to being asked about it gave him away.

"The day it leaked he might be involved, he was on my set. We were still filming," Miranda told the late-night host. "And, between shots, I kind of quietly went over to him and was like, ‘Andrew, are you…in the new Spider-Man?'"

The director said that Garfield struggled with the sudden question. "His exact reaction was, ‘What?! Shut up! Shut up! Hahaha! Shut up!'" Miranda recalled in a high-pitched voice. "And I walked away thinking, ‘Oh, he's in the new Spider-Man.'"