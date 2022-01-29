Watch Drake's Son Adonis Tell Dad He'll Be Bigger Than Him in Adorable Video

Watch an adorable video of Drake having a conversation with his 4-year-old son Adonis Graham in English and French.

By Corinne Heller Jan 29, 2022 8:21 PMTags
MusicDrakeCeleb Kids
Watch: Drake Shares Rare Pic of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

C'est très adorable and philosophical.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Drake posted an Instagram video of himself having a hilarious conversation with his 4-year-old son Adonis Graham. In the clip, filmed near other people inside the rapper's lavish Toronto home, the boy asks Drizzy if he is going to be "much bigger" than him.

"I don't think so," Drake responds. "You're pretty tall. Do you think you're going to be bigger than me?"

Adonis answers, "Yeah. I'm going to be like, old."

The bilingual child then asks his dad if he wants him to teach him how to speak "en Français" and tells him in French, loosely translated, "Some time, when I am very big...everything will go back to the universe." When Drake asked what he said, Adonis replied, in English, "When you're older, then you're all broken and you're going to turn back into space."

"You're a funny guy!" the rapper commented.

photos
Drake's Son Adonis' Cutest Photos

Watch the adorable video below:

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Heather Rae Young Shares Major Update In Her Fertility Journey

2
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Keeps It Real When Sharing "Hardest Part" of Motherhood

3

Simu Liu Speaks Out After Evangeline Lilly's Anti-Vax Mandate Stance

Adonis is Drake's only child and his mom is the rapper's ex and French artist Sophie Brussaux. The musician occasionally shares images of the boy on social media and also brings him to public events. Last June, Drake and Adonis were spotted together at a Phoenix Suns—Los Angeles Lakers game in L.A. A month earlier, the boy also joined his dad onstage at the Billboard Music Awards while the "Hotline Bling" star accepted the Artist of the Decade honor.

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake said on Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne last year. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity' that I gotta like, you know, make everybody live under this blanket."

See adorable photos of Adonis below:

Instagram / Drake
Home Hangout

Dad and son hang out at home in January 2022.

Instagram
Let's Ride

In no time at all, Adonis will be riding without his training wheels!

Instagram
Snack Break

Lebron James' No. 1 fan is in the building. 

Instagram
No. 1 Fan

The Grammy winner's son cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during a playoff game in June.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cutest Chaperone Ever

Drake was in good company when he and Adonis walked onstage hand-in-hand at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where the superstar performer was honored as Artist of the Decade.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Showing Off His Upper-Body Strength

The little guy adorably held up his dad's Artist of the Decade Award throughout Drake's heartfelt speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Started on the Ground, Now He's Here

The rapper lifted his boy up into the air to dedicate his Artist of the Decade Award to him during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you," Drake told Adonis at the end of the acceptance speech.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
"Best Photobomb Ever"

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this pic of Adonis, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Instagram
Family Time

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

Instagram
First Day of School

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

Instagram
Father's Day

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Instagram
Adonis' Debut

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Heather Rae Young Shares Major Update In Her Fertility Journey

2
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Keeps It Real When Sharing "Hardest Part" of Motherhood

3

Simu Liu Speaks Out After Evangeline Lilly's Anti-Vax Mandate Stance

4

Watch Drake's Son Adonis Tell Dad He'll Be Bigger Than Him

5

Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn "Scum" Again After Book's Success

Latest News

How Lin-Manuel Miranda Knew Andrew Garfield Was In No Way Home

Watch Drake's Son Adonis Tell Dad He'll Be Bigger Than Him

Simu Liu Speaks Out After Evangeline Lilly's Anti-Vax Mandate Stance

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Continue To Fuel Romance Rumors

John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Duggar Break Silence on Plane Crash

Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn "Scum" Again After Book's Success

Skinstore Sale: Save 60% On Peter Thomas Roth, Elizabeth Arden & More