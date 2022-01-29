Euphoria Co-Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Fuel Romance Rumors With Another Dinner Outing

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Euphoria" Hasn't Stopped DELIVERING

Still on a high!

Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike are keeping the dating IRL rumors going strong as they were photographed holding hands exiting celeb hotspot Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood Jan. 28.

Hunter, who portrays teen Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO series, rocked an edgy all black outfit, which included a leather motorcycle jacket over a cropped zip-up hoodie, cut-off shorts and semi-sheer tights with a front seam. She completed the look with tall lace-up sneakers. Dominic coordinated in a dark ensemble of his own, which included a black tee, unzipped hoodie and black jeans.

This is just the latest outing for the stars, who have had special media swirling with dating rumors for weeks. One fan recently reached out to gossip account Deux Moi, claiming they saw the actress backstage at one of Dominic's shows, while another claimed they saw Hunter and Dominic "kissing and dancing" at West Hollywood hotpot The Nice Guy, with co-stars Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie also in attendance.