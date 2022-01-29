John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Duggar Break Silence on Plane Crash

Watch : Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving & Possessing Child Pornography

19 Kids and Counting star John David Duggar and his wife Abbie are sharing an update on their health following their plane crash late last year.

On Jan. 26, it was reported that in October, John was piloting a plane with two other people onboard when it suffered a "double engine failure" and he was forced to land in a field, a 911 dispatcher told People.

Now, the couple is speaking out about the accident for the very first time. On Friday, Jan. 28, John and Abbie shared an image of them both happily smiling inside a private plane on their joint Instagram account and captioned the post, "breaking our silence on the plane crash."

The couple linked to a recent interview with Celebuzz, where John and Abbie shared that they were both onboard the plane—with their 2-year-old daughter Grace Annette, during the accident.

"An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it's exactly what pilots are trained for," they told the outlet. "We are so thankful for God's protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October."