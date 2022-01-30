Euphoria Style Guide: A Break Down of Season 2’s Best Looks So Far & Some Affordable Alternatives

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Every Sunday night, HBO's Euphoria gives us a lot to talk about. From the partying, to the drama, to the love triangles, each episode has a lot to unpack.
You never know what to expect when watching Euphoria, but there's one thing that's true about every single episode: the fashion is always on trend. Each character has their own distinct style, which is often reflective of their storylines. This season, we've seen Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard completely transform her look. One day, Cassie showed up looking like a clone of Maddy Perez in a matching, two-piece set, and then she wore an ensemble that reminded the other characters of the play Oklahoma.
We are only a few episodes into Season 2 of Euphoria, but there are so many styles worth checking out. We looked for the outfits from the episodes and even found some affordable alternatives.
Right from the jump, Alexa Demie's character Maddy Perez blessed us with the standout look from the season. She wore a black mini dress with cut-outs and long, black fingerless gloves for the New Year's Eve party during the first episode.
Topshop Cut-out Jersey Body-Conscious Mini Dress in Black
This bodycon mini is very reminiscent of that NYE look, complete with the high neckline and some cut-outs.
Bellady Women Outdoor Sun Block Soft Long Arm Sleeve Fingerless Gloves
Pair that mini dress with some fashionable, fingerless gloves.
Babeyond Long Opera Party Gloves
Here's another pair of long, black fingerless gloves. These have an edgy loop at the middle finger.
Parallel Lines Cut-out Overlayer Mini Dress in Black
Instead of wearing a sleeveless mini dress with long gloves, you can just wear a long-sleeve dress with cut-outs to exude that same vibe.
Princess Polly Zahra Cut Out Mini Dress Black
Here's another black, long-sleeve mini dress with cut-outs that's very Euphoria-esque.
Cassie wore this eye-catching blue, wrap top to catch Nate Jacobs' attention during her style evolution.
ASTR the Label Tie Waist Wrap Sweater
This crop top sweater has a "V" neckline and a tie at the waist. Euphoria fans saw this top in sage, but it's also available in black.
We often see Zendaya's character Rue wearing a maroon, zip-up hoodie, which belonged to her late father.
Fruit of the Loom Men's Eversoft Fleece Sweatshirts & Hoodies
We don't know the exact brand for that hoodie, but this zip-up is reasonably priced and it has 11,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cassie adopting Maddy's sense of fashion was just as stylish as it was comical. And, now, we just want to rock monochromatic, two-piece looks whenever possible.
Boohoo Rib Wrap Front Top Co Ord
We couldn't track down that exact ensemble, but this lavender set is giving us life with it's wrap top and the pants with the slits at the back.
zboohooTie Waist Cropped Shirt & Wide Leg Pants
Here's another two-piece set that channels the Euphoria girls. It is a little more covered up, but it does have some cut-outs with ties at the waist. It's also available in green, which looks similar to Cassie's look.
Boohoo Tie Waist Ruched Sleeve Crop Top & Ruched Waist Split Front Pants
Just throw your hair in a high ponytail and you'll be a part of Maddy and Cassie's clique with this crop top and ruched pants. The ruching and the ties at the chest and sleeves are so on trend and so Euphoria.
Yes, this is a blurry screenshot from Season 1, but it needs to be included in this roundup because Maddy's love for matching sets and cut-outs has continued. Plus, it's just such a legendary look that's pretty reminiscent of her Season 2 style.
RionaDress Bra Top & Pants
This is a spot-on interpretation of that look. It's also a really easy wear for a Maddy Perez Halloween costume.
ImpalaPrintsCo Y2K Streetwear Sexy Bandage Blue Co-ord Suit
Here's another co-ord set that will have everyone thinking you're a part of the cast.
The girls compared Cassie's gingham look to something from the play Oklahoma. In actuality, this was a custom look from designer Seth Pratt.
ASOS Parisian Square Neck Gingham Mini Dress in Blue
This gingham mini is the closest that you can get to Cassie's custom ensemble.
Urban Revivo Square Toe Lace Up Front Block Heel Boots
These booties are very similar to Cassie's from the show. These would look cute with a pair of leather leggings or your favorite jeans.
Hunter Schafer's character Jules Vaughn accessorized her t-shirt with a fun body chain.
Yovoro Body Chain Set- 9 Chains
If you want to try out the body chain, but you aren't sure which particular style will work with your ensemble, just get this pack with nine different options. You can get a set of silver body chains or a set of gold.
Maddy wore a black, bandeau top with white writing along with a pair of black, flared leggings.
Offline by Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
That Versace bandeau top is sold out, but those flared leggings are an absolute favorite of ours. They're comfortable and stylish. You can wear them lounging around the house or you can easily dress them up for a chic streetwear ensemble.
Maddy Perez served up another covetable look when she wore a black sweater with light blue trim. Underneath, she wore a light blue cowl neck crop top.
Rainbow Shops Faux Fur Collar Cardigan
We couldn't find a black sweater with blue fur trim, but this black sweater with a black fur collar exudes those same vibes.
Kendall & Kylie Nightcrawler Cardigan
And if you're not here for the black sweater with the black fur, you can go for the blue sweater with the blue fur instead.
Princess Polly Julia Top Blue
This light blue, cowl neck crop top is the perfect piece to pair with any fur-trimmed sweater that you choose. You can also style this with many other pieces that you already have.
Barbie Ferreira's character Kat Hernandez wore this shiny, green and black top for a night at the bowling alley.
Kim Shui Qi Pao Top
Just like many of the other pieces we've seen on the show, this one has those on-trend cut-outs. It has a high-neck collar and some metal accents.
Cassie is definitely in a pastels phase this season. She looked adorable in a long-sleeve, cropped, pink sweater that she wore to school.
Petal & Pup Loria Set- Pink
Unfortunately, the sweater from the episode is sold out, but here's another great option. This is actually a two-piece set. You get a matching pink skirt along with a long-sleeve, pink cropped top. You can wear the set together or you can wear the top with jeans like Cassie did in the episode.
Don't sleep on Fezco (played by Angus Cloud). He has some of the best looks of the season. During the first episode, he wore a classic, blue, cable-knit sweater.
Palace Cable Knit Sweater
This sweater is definitely a splurge, but it is such a classic design that you'll wear it forever.
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Cable Cotton Sweater
Here's an affordable alternative for anyone who's in the market for a navy, cable knit sweater. It has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lexi Howard's style game is always on point. Maude Apatow's character looked great in a pink and red cardigan.
Cider Pink Check Pattern Cropped Cardigan
This is super similar to the look we saw in the episode and it's pretty affordable too. We can't get enough of the bright colors and a cropped sweater is always a good look.
Maddy took a break from the cut-outs, wearing a blue, floral dress to school instead.
Miaou Ginger Dress
This mini is fitted at the bust and it flares out at the waist. The blue floral is darling, but you can also get this dress in three other colors.
We love the flirty New Year's Eve dress that Cassie wore in the season premiere of Euphoria.
Princess Polly Holloway Wishes Mini Dress Blue
This bright blue body con dress looks just like the one Cassie wore, and it's only $55!
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
The super cute lacy underwear that Cassie takes off in that NSFW car scene are made by Hanky Panky, according to Heidi Bivens, the show's costume designer. Grab a pair of the one size fits all underwear for yourself!
Maddy's outfits are always giving: coolest girl in school. Her safety pin tank top, baby blue beret and baby blue belt make for the cutest outfit!
Safety Pin Crop Top and Shorts - White
We love a simple white tank top, but the safety pins give it an elevated edge!
8 by Yoox Leather Metallic Buckle-Tip Belt
Belts are one of this season's hottest accessories. We love a baby blue belt to pair with your blue jeans!
Wheebo Wool Beret Hat
Maddy is taking French girl style to the halls of high school. You can rock this adorable accessory, too!
Lexi Howard seems to be the only character on Euphoria with more relatable problems. Her style is so cute, but just as achievable.
Urban Renewal Remnants Plaid Front Slit Pant
After sporting multiple plaid pieces so far in Euphoria's second season, web searches for plaid styles have gone way up, inspired by Lexi's looks. These pants look similar to the ones she wore on the show, and even feature a trendy slit in the front.
Heartbreak Cable Knit Collared Cardigan in Chocolate Brown
Lexi was very on-trend when she wore a collared cardigan. If you want to get in on this trend, we suggest this chocolate brown sweater.
ASOS Design Tall Crew Neck Cardi With Button Front in Dark Gray
This cardigan is more similar to the color of Lexi's sweater, and it's just as cute!
We love a skirt and graphic tee combo, especially when it's worn by Kat!
Danielle Guizio Green Mohair Cardigan
Here's Kat's exact Danielle Guizio cardigan.
Yemak Women’s Knit Cardigan Sweater
If you want to add a bright green cardigan to your wardrobe at a lower price point, here's a great Amazon option.
Canis Women Boho Heart Print Midi Skirt Loose Summer Maxi Skirt Y2K
This midi skirt is giving us all the best Y2K vibes.
Lexi's looks are so different from the other characters in Euphoria, but we're so obsessed with her style.
Allegra K Women's Sweet Ruffle Peter Pan Collar Long Sleeves Button Up Shirt
This white button-down shirt has black embroidery and ruffle details that are very similar to the look from Euphoria.
River Island Eyelet Collar Cardigan in Black
This sweater gives us the same vibes as the shirt Lexi wore, especially with the collar.
While you're shopping, check out these 65% off Revolve deals starting at $8.