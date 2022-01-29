Don't Miss Out on an Extra 20% Off Sale Styles at Madewell

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you feel like you have nothing to wear, we suggest checking out Madewell's sale section this weekend.
Through 2/7, you can score an extra 20% off sale styles with code: FLASH and cop a brand-new wardrobe without feeling guilty. From teddy coats under $200 and affordable denim to deals on accessories and everyday blouses, Madewell's sale section is full of hidden gems that are so good—we'd pay full-price!
Ready to get your shop on? Scroll below to check out our favorite styles on sale!
Lucie Long-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress in Wool Gauze
Who says dresses are reserved for summer? You can layer this wool gauze dress with a sweater or coat when temperatures drop.
Flutter-Sleeve Side-Tie Wrap Top in Plaid
Wear this plaid top to the office, to get drinks with friends or to make a stylish impression on a Zoom meeting.
Hollydene Ruffle-Shoulder Pullover Sweater
You can never have too many sweaters during the colder months. The limit simply does not exist! We love the feminine ruffle details on this one.
Quilted Belrose Shirt-Jacket in Bloom Dot
To say we are obsessed with this quilted jacket would be an understatement! It has a slightly oversized fit and the cutest retro floral design.
The Tall Perfect Vintage Jean in Ellicott Wash
These '90s-inspired jeans have a flattering high-rise waist to accentuate your curves while elongating your legs. Not to mention, you can dress them up or down.
Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Colorblock Leather and Suede
Retro sneakers are making a comeback! These eco-friendly sneakers feature Madewell's MWL Cloudlift insoles to provide top-notch support when you're on your feet all day.
(Re)sourced Fleece Bubble-Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt
Made with recycled fleece and super soft terry, this hoodie will keep you comfortable during your movie marathons or runs to the grocery store.
MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit
This pull-on jumpsuit will come in handy for your post-Sunday brunch plans!
The (Re)sourced Tote Bag
Need a new work or travel tote? We love this sustainable bag that has a bunch of pockets to organize your must-haves.
(Re)sourced Sherpa Teddy Coat
Bring the drama and cozy vibes with you wherever you go! Plus, you can use this teddy coat year after year—it's timeless!
Still in the mood to shop? Check out these can't-miss deals at ASOS!