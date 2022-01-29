Don't Miss Out on an Extra 20% Off Sale Styles at Madewell

We rounded up 10 sale finds that are so cute—we'd pay full-price!

By Emily Spain Jan 29, 2022
E-Comm: Madewell Sale Madewell

If you feel like you have nothing to wear, we suggest checking out Madewell's sale section this weekend.

Through 2/7, you can score an extra 20% off sale styles with code: FLASH and cop a brand-new wardrobe without feeling guilty. From teddy coats under $200 and affordable denim to deals on accessories and everyday blouses, Madewell's sale section is full of hidden gems that are so good—we'd pay full-price!

Ready to get your shop on? Scroll below to check out our favorite styles on sale!

Lucie Long-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress in Wool Gauze

Who says dresses are reserved for summer? You can layer this wool gauze dress with a sweater or coat when temperatures drop.

$128
$79
Madewell

Flutter-Sleeve Side-Tie Wrap Top in Plaid

Wear this plaid top to the office, to get drinks with friends or to make a stylish impression on a Zoom meeting.

$92
$76
Madewell

Hollydene Ruffle-Shoulder Pullover Sweater

You can never have too many sweaters during the colder months. The limit simply does not exist! We love the feminine ruffle details on this one.

$110
$48
Madewell

Quilted Belrose Shirt-Jacket in Bloom Dot

To say we are obsessed with this quilted jacket would be an understatement! It has a slightly oversized fit and the cutest retro floral design.

$158
$99
Madewell

The Tall Perfect Vintage Jean in Ellicott Wash

These '90s-inspired jeans have a flattering high-rise waist to accentuate your curves while elongating your legs. Not to mention, you can dress them up or down.

$128
$60
Madewell

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Colorblock Leather and Suede

Retro sneakers are making a comeback! These eco-friendly sneakers feature Madewell's MWL Cloudlift insoles to provide top-notch support when you're on your feet all day.

$98
$78
Madewell

(Re)sourced Fleece Bubble-Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt

Made with recycled fleece and super soft terry, this hoodie will keep you comfortable during your movie marathons or runs to the grocery store.

$110
$60
Madewell

MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit

This pull-on jumpsuit will come in handy for your post-Sunday brunch plans!

$98
$48
Madewell

The (Re)sourced Tote Bag

Need a new work or travel tote? We love this sustainable bag that has a bunch of pockets to organize your must-haves.

$98
$72
Madewell

(Re)sourced Sherpa Teddy Coat

Bring the drama and cozy vibes with you wherever you go! Plus, you can use this teddy coat year after year—it's timeless!

$278
$120
Madewell

