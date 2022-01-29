Here’s Why Pete Davidson Has a New Chipped Tooth Look

Watch : Pete Davidson Cuddles a 2-Month-Old Baby (CUTENESS Overload)

Does Pete Davidson need to spend his next Saturday night at the dentist?

The SNL comedian packed on the cuteness overload on Friday, Jan. 28, when he met friend John Mulaney's 2-month-old son Malcolm and gave him plenty of cuddles. John posted video footage of the adorable meeting on his Instagram Story, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that Pete debuted a brand new look.

The King of Staten Island actor showed off what appeared to be a chipped front tooth as he smiled and cooed over John's little one.

Fans immediately began to speculate about what went down. One said, "As someone who spends a lot of time with a very strong baby, I'm just saying there's a nonzero chance the baby did that to Pete Davidson's tooth." Another asked, "sir what the hell happened??"

One user even wanted him to address the incident on an upcoming episode, tweeting, "hello @nbcsnl, please let Pete Davidson tell us how he chipped his tooth. As someone who has done it twice, there is alway[s] a good story."