Sam Asghari’s Amazon Valentine's Day Picks Are Practical Must-Haves That Every Man Needs

"It's tough when you shop for men, specifically gifts for men, because men are a little weird. A lot of weird," Sam Asghari shared during a recent Amazon Live session. While he admits he's not the easiest to shop for, the personal trainer advised, "When you want to shop for a dude, you want to shop for convenience."

He elaborated, "It depends on the man and their personality, but when you buy something for men, it doesn't have to be super expensive. It could be something just super useful because men are not actually good at buying useful things, for some reason."

Sam has practical Amazon picks for your significant other, brother, dad, or any other man in your life, or even for yourself. As long as the gift is "super useful," you can't go wrong this Valentine's Day (hint hint, Britney Spears).