This Weekend at Anthropologie: Last Chance to Score an Extra 40% Off Sale

Stock up on jumpsuits, sweaters, cold weather accessories and more must-have styles at unbeatable prices.

By Emily Spain Jan 29, 2022 1:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Anthropologie Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

What goes well with a Saturday morning? Saving big at Anthropologie!

This weekend, you can score an extra 40% off sale items, including must-have sweatersjumpsuits, home décor, beauty gadgets and more styles that are already marked down at wallet-friendly prices.

Since there are so many deals to be had, we did the legwork for you and rounded up 11 items on sale that are an immediate 'add to cart.'

Scroll below to save yourself some money, time and stress!

Shimmer Surplice Pullover

Bring some sparkle with you on your next date night or GNO! This stretchy pullover is sure to get you some compliments.

$98
$24
Anthropologie

Emory Bar Shelf

Show off your wine collection in style with this gorgeous floating shelf! Plus, you it will hold your wine glasses, too.

$248
$120
Anthropologie

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket

Up the cozy factor of your space with one of these throw blankets! Thanks to the neutral colorway, you can place it just about anywhere.

$148
$63
Anthropologie

Layered Tweed Tank Set

Need a new top top that will impress during Zoom meetings? This tweed buttondown blouse set is a must.

$160
$72
Anthropologie

Faithfull Stellan Linen Jumpsuit

Who can pass up a cute jumpsuit? Definitely not us. This one is the ultimate transitional piece as the seasons change.

$329
$120
Anthropologie

Skin Gym Lifter Vibrating Facial Tool

This past holiday season definitely gave us some wrinkles! Thankfully, this 24K gold-plated vibrating facial tool works to revive tired skin and promote deeper relaxation.

$58
$21
Anthropologie

Pilcro Plaid Deep-V Blouse

This plaid blouse would look so cute with a pair of leather pants for a night out! 

$98
$36
Anthropologie

Abstract Knit Scarf

Make sure you pick up this abstract knit scarf! Not only is it a great designer dupe, but it will complete your Cold Girl Winter fit.

$60
$24
Anthropologie

Maeve Embroidered Lace Mini Dress

LBDs don't have to be boring! This embroidered lace style is so versatile and flattering.

$180
$108
Anthropologie

Remi/Reid Duena Suede Crossbody Bag

Attn: Material Girls! This adorable crossbody bag is for you. The detachable zip pouch is perfect for storing your AirPods or lip balm.

$98
$42
Anthropologie

Faux Leather Mini Skirt

Spice up your wardrobe (and date nights) with this red-hot leather skirt. Let's not forget V-Day is coming up!

$110
$58
Anthropologie

Dusk & Dawn Capelet

Make snowy streets your runway with this cozy capelet!

$140
$60
Anthropologie

Ready for more shopping inspiration? Check out the 11 things from Goop's $467,000 Valentine's Day Gift Guide we'd actually buy!

