Trust the Process: Actors Who Go All In, From Daniel Day-Lewis to Jeremy Strong

Jack Nicholson

The three-time Oscar winner is just so Jack—his grin, the raise of his eyebrow, his frequently foreboding but endlessly cool cadence the stuff of parody legend—that he's been mistaken for a guy who slips into every role without a care in the world.

Not so.

A 1986 New York Times feature describes Nicholson as the ultimate preparer, taking violin lessons and doing scholarly research on ol' Beelzebub, hell and evil before playing a literally devilish rogue in The Witches of Eastwick. Classically trained in the Method way, he revealed that in a scene where his about-to-be-jilted writer character in Reds hands Diane Keaton an envelope, inside was a real, intimate poem he'd written for the actress, "the kind of thing no one else sees, but you know it's there," he said.

And while he was always looking to get at the core of a character, to come up with a secret about him that was for the actor alone to know and then use to make the performance sing, Nicholson really did bring his own experiences into these parts. He came up with the lines in The Shining when unraveling writer Jack Torrance snipes at his wife Wendy (played by Shelly Duval) to not bother him when he's working.

"That scene at the typewriter—that's what I was like when I got my divorce," he told the Times. "I was under the pressure of being a family man with a daughter and one day I accepted a job to act in a movie in the daytime and I was writing a movie at night and I'm back in my little corner and my beloved wife, Sandra, walked in on what was, unbeknownst to her, this maniac. And I told [director Stanley Kubrick] about it and we wrote it into the scene. I remember being at my desk and telling her [in his scary voice], 'Even if you don't hear me typing it doesn't mean I'm not writing. This is writing'...I remember that total animus. Well, I got a divorce."