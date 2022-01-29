Jeannie Mai Keeps It Real When Sharing the "Hardest Part" of Motherhood

Watch : Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is always one to keep it real.

Whether she's enjoying girl chat on The Real or documenting her life on Instagram, the 43-year-old host loves to connect with fans and remind them that they aren't alone.

And as she continues soaking up every moment with her newborn baby girl Monaco, the stylist is opening up about her parenthood journey and sharing the highs and lows of motherhood.

"No matter how prepared you think you are, you aren't," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I'll give it up to moms worldwide. It's a full-time job that requires you to be the most present at all times!"

While she has plenty of love and support from her mom, known to fans as Mama Mai, and her husband Jeezy, Jeannie said she has found it hard to give herself credit for everything she has been through in a short amount of time.