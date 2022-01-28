President Joe Biden Introduces New Cat to the White House: Meet Willow

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have welcomed another furry friend into their family. Scroll on to see photos of their new cat Willow!

Watch: President Joe Biden & First Lady Mourn the Loss of Dog Champ

There's a mew pet in the White House.

On Friday, Jan. 28, President Joe Biden revealed that his family has adopted a 2-year-old cat named Willow. He announced the news alongside a photo of the short-haired tabby playing with a piece of yarn in a marbled hallway, writing on Twitter, "Welcome to the Biden family, Willow!" 

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also took to social media to share pictures of their new furry friend, tweeting, "Meet Willow!"

One of the images showed Willow lounging on a window sill, while the pet can be seen next to a ball of yarn in another shot.

Per NPR, Willow will be the first feline to reside in the White House since President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush's black cat, India.

The cat, who is named after the first lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Penn., initially met the first couple at a farm in the Keystone State during President Biden's 2020 campaign.

Stars Who Adopted Pets

"Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop," Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for the first lady, said in a news release. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden." 

News of Willow's adoption comes one month after the Bidens revealed that they had welcomed a German shepherd puppy, Commander, into their home. The first couple's beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June. Their other German shepherd, a rescue named Major, was rehomed after two biting incidents last year.

Scroll on to see more photos of presidential pets.

@FLOTUS / Twitter
Joe and Jill Biden's Cat Willow

The Bidens adopted Willow into the White House in January 2022.

@FLOTUS / Twitter
Willow the Cat

Willow was named after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's hometown of Willow Grove, Penn.

Facebook / Delaware Humane Association
Joe Biden and Major

The President appears with his rescue dog at the Delaware Humane Association headquarters in 2018.

Twitter / Jill Biden
Jill Biden, Champ and Major

President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden appears with their German Shepherds in a 2020 election campaign photo.

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
Barack Obama, Family and Bo and Sunny

The President appears with First Lady Michelle Obama, daughters Sasha Obama and Malia Obama and their Portuguese Water Dogs in the Rose Garden of the White House in 2015.

Martin H. Simon-Pool/Getty Images
Barack Obama and Bo

The President pets his family's Portuguese Water Dog, their first White House pet, at the White House in 2012.

Duane A. Laverty-Pool/Getty Images
George W. Bush and Barney

The President carries his dog near his ranch in Crawford, Texas in 2003.

Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images
George W. Bush and Ernie

The President plays with his family's cat at the Governor's Mansion in Austin, Texas before they moved to the White House.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Bill Clinton and Buddy

The President appears with his famiky's dog outside the White House in 1999.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Bill Clinton and Socks

The President carries his family's cat on the grounds on the White House in 1993.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
George H.W. Bush and Millie

The President and First Lady Barbara Bush ride with their dog on a golf cart at their home at Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, in 2004. Millie lived with them at the White House. He served as U.S. leader between 1989 and 1993.

White House/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
George H.W. Bush and Ranger

The President sits with his granddaughter, Marshall, and one of his dogs in this undated picture.

Pete Souza/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Ronald Reagan and Rex

The President presents wife Nancy Reagan with an early Christmas present: A King Charles Cavalier Spaniel.

White House/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Ronald Reagan and Pets

The President and First Lady Nancy Reagan pose with one of their dogs and kittens at Rancho del Cielo, their vacation home near Santa Barbara, Calif., in the '80s.

AP/Shutterstock
Jimmy Carter and Grits

The President plays with his family's dog on the South Lawn of the White House in 1978.

Jim Pozarik/Liaison/Getty Images
Gerald Ford

The President plays with one of his golden retrievers in 1976.

Bettmann/Getty Images
Lyndon B. Johnson and Yuki

Yuki is believed to be the first rescue dog to live at the White House. Johnson's daughter Luci found him at a Texas gas station in 1966. Here he is photo-bombing the President as he signs a bill in 1967.

