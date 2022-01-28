President Joe Biden Introduces New Cat to the White House: Meet Willow

There's a mew pet in the White House.
On Friday, Jan. 28, President Joe Biden revealed that his family has adopted a 2-year-old cat named Willow. He announced the news alongside a photo of the short-haired tabby playing with a piece of yarn in a marbled hallway, writing on Twitter, "Welcome to the Biden family, Willow!"
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also took to social media to share pictures of their new furry friend, tweeting, "Meet Willow!"
One of the images showed Willow lounging on a window sill, while the pet can be seen next to a ball of yarn in another shot.
Per NPR, Willow will be the first feline to reside in the White House since President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush's black cat, India.
The cat, who is named after the first lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Penn., initially met the first couple at a farm in the Keystone State during President Biden's 2020 campaign.
"Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop," Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for the first lady, said in a news release. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden."
News of Willow's adoption comes one month after the Bidens revealed that they had welcomed a German shepherd puppy, Commander, into their home. The first couple's beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June. Their other German shepherd, a rescue named Major, was rehomed after two biting incidents last year.
