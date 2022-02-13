15 Empowering Moments From New York Fashion Week That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Belly-Baring Looks at New York Fashion Week

At long last, New York Fashion Week has returned!

After kicking off on Friday, Feb. 11, the week-long fashion event will continue to feature showcases from some of fashion's biggest names—including Coach, Michael Kors, Anna Sui, and Christian Siriano—alongside "digital release" collections from Tadashi Shoji, Adeam and more.

However, the monumental moment also comes with a caveat. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge across the globe, fan favorite Tom Ford was the first to announce last month that he would have to skip his scheduled exhibition, which was originally set to close out the week.

"I am incredibly disappointed not to be able to present a show during New York fashion week as I feel strongly that a live presentation is the best way to convey a clear message for the season," wrote Ford in a statement, per Vogue. "We have struggled internally over the past month with many of our staff out with COVID in our design studio and atelier in Los Angeles as well as in our factories in Italy."

While Ford may be unable to join in on this year's fashionable fun, New York Fashion Week will undoubtedly still feature a roster of phenomenal new talent, bold fashion statements and empowering moments all straight from the runway that will haunt your shopping cart for years to come.